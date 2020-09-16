Heaven knows: Geneva Cruz shares son's reaction to her men's magazine covers

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-actress Geneva Cruz revealed how her son Heaven reacted on her magazine sexy covers.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Geneva said Heaven now is so matured, but it felt awkward for him that his friends called his mom “hot.”

“Heaven is so matured. Ang ayaw niya lang the fact that 'yung iba niyang kaibigan (would say,) 'Wow, your mom is hot,' 'Your mom is beautiful.' It's very awkward para sa kanya,” Geneva said.

“Kasi ang gusto ni Heaven ay 'yung nanay niya mukhang nanay talaga na naka-daster. Kaso kahit dito sa bahay hindi naman talaga ako 'yung tipong nanay na naka-daster. Sabi ko talaga sa sarili ko, hindi ako magda-daster. Some dress pwede pa siguro. Pang tulog, pambahay. Pero I get it. It's awkward na sasabihin ng mga kaibigan niya na 'hot.' That's pretty awrkward,” she added.

Geneva, however, shared that Heaven feels proud that she still looks young.

“But at the same time he's proud that his mom is still looking young,” she said.

Geneva was the cover girl of four sexy magazines, including one in Los Angeles. Nevertheless, she clarified that she only agreed to pose sexy on magazines because she is supporting a certain cause.

“Here in the Philippines, I did three. I did Maxim, FHM and UNO magazines, so three. Then I did one in LA in 2016. 'Yung cover na 'yon, it's my way to tell everyone that they can be flawless kahit na morena sila,” she explained.

“'Yung sa Maxim naman, I did that for the environment. It was a music issue. Even my mentor, the maestro Ryan Cayabyab, was featured in that magazine. Ako 'yung cover at dahon lang ang takip ng katawan ko, but I really did that for the environment and also it was a music issue. So siguro ayon na 'yung pinaka daring na magazine cover ko. 'Di naman kasi ako nahihiya sa katawan ko, pero may mga bagay na para sa sarili mo lang o para sa partner mo,” she stressed.

According to her, as much as possible, she would no longer want to pose for men's magazines anymore and would prefer posing for fashion and other sophisticated cover shoots that are more appropriate for her age and status. — Video by Efigenio Toledo IV

