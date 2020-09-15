KOREAN WAVE
WATCH: Geneva Cruz hints at expanded Cruz family reunion concert
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - September 15, 2020 - 11:46am

MANILA, Philippines — After a successful virtual reunion with fellow celebrity cousins Donna, Sunshine and Sheryl Cruz, singer-actress Geneva Cruz revealed that they will have another project soon in October.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Geneva hinted that the next virtual reunion will include veteran actor Tirso Cruz III.

“Naisip namin na ang dami pa naming kamag-anak. Naiisip pa namin next si Uncle Pip. Meron pa kaming isang gagawin soon with our cousins. October naman 'yan so abangan ng mga tao,” she said.

Geneva said that they do the virtual reunion with her cousins to bring joy to the people who are sad because of the pandemic.  

“Ayon lang kasi ang alam naming gawin para makatulong sa mga tao. We were not frontliners. Pero 'yung pag-awit namin, pag-bigay saya sa kapwa namin sana ay nakakatulong din sa kanila at nakakapagbigay saya,” she said.

She narrated how their virtual collaboration with her cousins came to life. The video of them singing The Corrs' “Breathless” was trending in different social media sites last June.   

Related: Cruz cousins' reunion leaves fans 'breathless'

According to her, after her successful virtual reunion with pop group Smokey Mountain, Sunshine asked Geneva if they can do a duet.

“Sunshine asked me one day. Sabi ko, 'Sige ba!' Then people loved it. Pagkatapos no'n, people were asking for Donna, so I talked to her and she said yes. 'Yun nga, kasi we grew up together, kaming tatlo, kasi almost same age kaming tatlo,” she said.

“'Yung mga tao naman hinahanap na si Ate Sheryl. So we talked to her and tinanong namin siya kung willing siya to do that virtual reunion with us and she said yes. We did it and people love it so much."

She shared that she, on her own, made duet videos online, so her fans can sing with her.

“Kahit mag-isa ko I make duets sa 'We Sing' para maka-duet nila ko sa 'We Sing' 'yung mga followers ko. It was really fun!" — Video by Efigenio Toledo IV

