Carlo Aquino introduces baby, marks 'Isa Pa With Feelings' anniversary with Maine Mendoza

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Carlo Aquino revealed that he is now a father to his firstborn with girlfriend Trina Candaza.

In his Instagram account, Carlo proudly shared a photo of his firstborn named Enola Mithi Aquino.

"You can thank your stars all you want but Ill always be the lucky one,” Carlo captioned the post quoting the song “Your Universe” by Rico Blanco.

He also tagged his girlfriend Trina to the post.

Celebrities such as Sylvia Sanchez, Ria Atayde, Sue Ramirez, Zanjoe Marudo, Dionne Monsanto, Ejay Falcon, Rocco Nacino, Rodjun Cruz, Chie Filomeno, Jason Abalos and Mika dela Cruz congratulated Carlo on his new milestone.

It was July 2019 when Carlo confirmed that he is happy with Trina when he posted a photo with her on Instagram.

Last February, Aquino said in an interview that he already seemed to have found "the one.”

"Siyempre, nasa tamang edad na rin ako. 34 na ako. Titingnan natin sa mga susunod na buwan, taon," he said.

“Nag-iba ‘yung outlook sa buhay. Mas magaan, mas happy. Wala naman siguro sa tagal ‘yun."

In another post, Carlo posted a scene from his first movie with Maine Mendoza, "Isa Pa With Feelings."

"A year ago.. Sa ilalim ng puting ilaw, sinubukan natin," Carlo said, tagging Maine.

"At nakaya mo akong kargahin. ????," Maine replied.