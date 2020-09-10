KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Coleen Garcia-Crawford delivers baby via water birth at home
Coleen Garcia-Crawford gives birth to baby Amari with husband Billy Crawford by her side.
Coleen Garcia-Crawford via Instagram
Coleen Garcia-Crawford delivers baby via water birth at home
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - September 10, 2020 - 7:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — “Unmedicated water birth at home!”

Such was how actress Coleen Garcia-Crawford best described in an Instagram story today how she delivered her firstborn with singer-TV host Billy Crawford.

 

 

“There’s so much I wanna say, but for now, I just want to praise God for being so so good. Thank you, Lord, for our beautiful Amari,” Coleen said, showing how she gave birth in an inflatable pool, with a birthing expert and Billy by her side.

“For a while there, towards the end, I was really regretting the decision to skip the pain killers lol but I’m so happy I did it! No tearing thanks to the water.”

According to the actress, she was in a photo shoot with Billy when her water broke.

“So while I was taking this photo, I was setting up the tripod, camera, etc… My water was already breaking lol (but tuloy pa rin ang picture),” she narrated in her Instagram stories.

After four hours of active labor, Amari was born at 6:33 a.m. today, September 10.

“Billy, thanks for the massages and for being such a supportive husband! I appreciate you,” Coleen cajoled.

COLEEN GARCIA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'It's not happening': Kris Aquino breaks silence on canceled TV5 show
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
"Queen of All Media" Kris Aquino revealed that her much-awaited TV comeback will not happen anytime soon. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Liza Soberano reacts to Pemberton's pardon, slams basher calling her 'boba'
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano sarcastically answered a social media user who called her "boba" after she aired her anger...
Entertainment
fbfb
Bugoy Cariño defends alleged illicit relationship with EJ Laure
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya teen actor Bugoy Cariño reacted on vlogger's social media post saying that his relationship with volleyball...
Entertainment
fbfb
Yam Concepcion:'Bida, kontrabida labels don’t really matter to me’
By Nathalie Tomada | 20 hours ago
Yam Concepcion wasn’t the first choice to play the role of Dana Wong, one of the women caught up in complicated familial...
Entertainment
fbfb
ABS-CBN goes digital on Kumu ‘for your entertainment’
By Kane Errol Choa | 20 hours ago
When it was announced that Ces Drilon was looking for a co-host for her show on the livestreaming app Kumu, social media went...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
32 minutes ago
Darren Espanto reiterates: 'I'm straight'
By Jan Milo Severo | 32 minutes ago
Kapamilya singer Darren Espanto stressed that he is straight.
Entertainment
fbfb
1 hour ago
ABS-CBN gathers decades' worth of educational shows in new platform 'Just Love Kids' 
1 hour ago
With parents and kids spending more time at home together, ABS-CBN brings together its educational, informative and entertainment...
Entertainment
fbfb
8 hours ago
'What’s not to love being a Barretto?': Julia on what makes her family great
By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Julia Barretto revealed the reason why she loves being a Barretto. 
Entertainment
fbfb
20 hours ago
What you should know about anxiety & panic attack
By Ricky L | 20 hours ago
In this time of the pandemic, anybody could experience what JM de Guzman had gone through
Entertainment
fbfb
20 hours ago
What Sayaw ng Buhay means for a self-confessed ‘old soul’
By Honey Orio-Escullar | 20 hours ago
While he listens to the latest music from different genres such as R&B, ballad and jazz, Vincent Jao III always finds himself...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with