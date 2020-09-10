Coleen Garcia-Crawford delivers baby via water birth at home

MANILA, Philippines — “Unmedicated water birth at home!”

Such was how actress Coleen Garcia-Crawford best described in an Instagram story today how she delivered her firstborn with singer-TV host Billy Crawford.

“There’s so much I wanna say, but for now, I just want to praise God for being so so good. Thank you, Lord, for our beautiful Amari,” Coleen said, showing how she gave birth in an inflatable pool, with a birthing expert and Billy by her side.

“For a while there, towards the end, I was really regretting the decision to skip the pain killers lol but I’m so happy I did it! No tearing thanks to the water.”

According to the actress, she was in a photo shoot with Billy when her water broke.

“So while I was taking this photo, I was setting up the tripod, camera, etc… My water was already breaking lol (but tuloy pa rin ang picture),” she narrated in her Instagram stories.

After four hours of active labor, Amari was born at 6:33 a.m. today, September 10.

“Billy, thanks for the massages and for being such a supportive husband! I appreciate you,” Coleen cajoled.