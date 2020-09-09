Work-from-home struggles and tips from Kapuso stars

As the legendary Greek philosopher Aristotle once professed, humans are social animals by nature. The way our society functions is deeply anchored in this archaic piece of proverb. Majority of institutions, perhaps unconsciously, operate by means of human interactions and social activities. When millions of individuals are forced to quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, it became an unplanned requirement for many companies to participate in the world’s largest work-from-home experiment.

Although remote work or telecommuting entails no soul-crushing commute and cold showers in the break of dawn, it’s not without its challenges. Be it the lack of human interaction or just poor Internet connection, productivity in the workforce is at its most vulnerable state in this so-called new normal. Kapuso stars are no stranger to this work-from-home scenario and they too have their fair share of challenges and success stories.

Christian Bautista

Solenn Heussaff: “Challenges for me would be setting up a sort of ‘studio’ and installing equipment sent to our home in order to shoot and follow requirements. Aside from that, it is mostly enjoyable to be at home and work at the same time. Being 100 percent there for my child since as parents we are full-on.”

Julie Anne San Jose: “Personal challenge is more on ikaw ang magse-set up ng camera, ilaw and microphone. You also need to check if okay lahat including your angles. You do your own makeup and hair. Kailangang gumising nang maaga para magawa mo siya lahat.”



Solenn Heusaff

Andrea Torres: “I guess the challenge of working during the pandemic comes on those days when you’re just really down and affected by everything. But you have to keep going and as much as possible, I still want to give a positive and inspiring energy. After many Zoom interviews and meetings, I now know which spot in the house to use best in terms of background, lighting and Internet connection.”

Christian Bautista: “Some of the personal challenges of working from home, aside from the Internet connectivity, is getting the right equipment. For example, getting the right microphone and getting the right green screen or chroma background. How I overcame these are with lots of YouTube tutorials, asking questions from friends, failing and repeating different tasks to eventually fulfill and create the right set for what we need to do.”

Rayver Cruz: “Challenge ‘yung ikaw ang mag-aayos, magse-setup, at magre-record sa sarili mo. Ikaw din ang mag-aaral ng steps mag-isa through phone. Everything is a challenge ngayong new normal. Bonus na lang ‘pag nandyan si Rodjun to help me. Importante ring may sarili kang equipment ngayon. Pero ‘pag sanay ka na rin naman, mae-enjoy mo na rin yung work-from-home set-up.”

Andre Paras: “I’m used to interacting with people in person and it’s sad because I’m not used to not seeing the people I work with but I believe being part of the new normal will help me realize the importance of virtual work or work through Zoom. At the end of the day, I’m still grateful because I still get to do my job by entertaining people.”

Working remotely is still an uncharted territory for most of us. And for those who are unaccustomed to this new work structure, these Kapuso stars share tips on how to work efficiently and effectively at home.

Solenn: “It is pretty simple. Organize and plan your day the night before. I have a schedule to follow. Being at home makes you want to spend some extra hours in bed but you have to follow a routine. At first, Nico and I were both very anxious about this new normal. But eventually, we adapted.”

Andre Paras

Julie Anne: “Have a plan, dapat before mag-start ang day ay planado ang gagawin mo. Second is to have an area na for work lang talaga. Alisin ang distractions sa paligid. Lastly, isipin mo na lahat ng productive things na pwede mo gawin sa bahay, para iwas boredom din.”

Andrea: “Have a proper mindset and an area in the house dedicated for work. Even if you’re doing it inside your home, you want to approach it with the same amount of respect and professionalism.”

Andrea Torres

Christian: “Personally, I find that it’s best if I write my schedule and put what I need to do in the calendar. Also, don’t be shy in asking help and try to learn new things, try not to be lazy, try to be productive. Most importantly, get support and encouragement from others, and in turn, support and encourage them as well.”

Rayver: “Time management, schedule your day and stick to your routine. Magugulat na lang kayo magiging effective at efficient kayo. Trabaho pa rin ‘yan kaya kahit anong mangyari, magagawa’t magagawa ninyo ‘yan.”

Rayver Cruz

Andre: “Just make sure you give the same mindset you give your job even if you’re working at home. Others might slack off because they are at home and relaxed but if it’s work, your mindset should always be in work mode.”

Remote work can be overwhelming for most Filipinos who are used to an in-person work environment. Despite these challenges, working from home can always be used to your advantage. Flexibility of schedule, the opportunity to spend more time with your loved ones, and cost-efficiency are just some of these. At the end of the day, there is no one-size-fits-all approach to remote work, especially not when the world is battling a pandemic.