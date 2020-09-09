KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Work-from-home struggles and tips from Kapuso stars
Julie Anne San Jose
Work-from-home struggles and tips from Kapuso stars
KAPUSO DAY - Angel Javier-Cruz (The Philippine Star) - September 9, 2020 - 12:00am

As the legendary Greek philosopher Aristotle once professed, humans are social animals by nature. The way our society functions is deeply anchored in this archaic piece of proverb. Majority of institutions, perhaps unconsciously, operate by means of human interactions and social activities. When millions of individuals are forced to quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, it became an unplanned requirement for many companies to participate in the world’s largest work-from-home experiment.

Although remote work or telecommuting entails no soul-crushing commute and cold showers in the break of dawn, it’s not without its challenges. Be it the lack of human interaction or just poor Internet connection, productivity in the workforce is at its most vulnerable state in this so-called new normal. Kapuso stars are no stranger to this work-from-home scenario and they too have their fair share of challenges and success stories.

Christian Bautista

Solenn Heussaff: “Challenges for me would be setting up a sort of ‘studio’ and installing equipment sent to our home in order to shoot and follow requirements. Aside from that, it is mostly enjoyable to be at home and work at the same time. Being 100 percent there for my child since as parents we are full-on.”

Julie Anne San Jose: “Personal challenge is more on ikaw ang magse-set up ng camera, ilaw and microphone. You also need to check if okay lahat including your angles. You do your own makeup and hair. Kailangang gumising nang maaga para magawa mo siya lahat.”
 

Solenn Heusaff

Andrea Torres: “I guess the challenge of working during the pandemic comes on those days when you’re just really down and affected by everything. But you have to keep going and as much as possible, I still want to give a positive and inspiring energy. After many Zoom interviews and meetings, I now know which spot in the house to use best in terms of background, lighting and Internet connection.”

Christian Bautista: “Some of the personal challenges of working from home, aside from the Internet connectivity, is getting the right equipment. For example, getting the right microphone and getting the right green screen or chroma background. How I overcame these are with lots of YouTube tutorials, asking questions from friends, failing and repeating different tasks to eventually fulfill and create the right set for what we need to do.”

Rayver Cruz: “Challenge ‘yung ikaw ang mag-aayos, magse-setup, at magre-record sa sarili mo. Ikaw din ang mag-aaral ng steps mag-isa through phone. Everything is a challenge ngayong new normal. Bonus na lang ‘pag nandyan si Rodjun to help me. Importante ring may sarili kang equipment ngayon. Pero ‘pag sanay ka na rin naman, mae-enjoy mo na rin yung work-from-home set-up.”

Andre Paras: “I’m used to interacting with people in person and it’s sad because I’m not used to not seeing the people I work with but I believe being part of the new normal will help me realize the importance of virtual work or work through Zoom. At the end of the day, I’m still grateful because I still get to do my job by entertaining people.”

Working remotely is still an uncharted territory for most of us. And for those who are unaccustomed to this new work structure, these Kapuso stars share tips on how to work efficiently and effectively at home.

Solenn: “It is pretty simple. Organize and plan your day the night before. I have a schedule to follow. Being at home makes you want to spend some extra hours in bed but you have to follow a routine. At first, Nico and I were both very anxious about this new normal. But eventually, we adapted.”

Andre Paras

Julie Anne: “Have a plan, dapat before mag-start ang day ay planado ang gagawin mo. Second is to have an area na for work lang talaga. Alisin ang distractions sa paligid. Lastly, isipin mo na lahat ng productive things na pwede mo gawin sa bahay, para iwas boredom din.”

Andrea: “Have a proper mindset and an area in the house dedicated for work. Even if you’re doing it inside your home, you want to approach it with the same amount of respect and professionalism.”

Andrea Torres

Christian: “Personally, I find that it’s best if I write my schedule and put what I need to do in the calendar. Also, don’t be shy in asking help and try to learn new things, try not to be lazy, try to be productive. Most importantly, get support and encouragement from others, and in turn, support and encourage them as well.”

Rayver: “Time management, schedule your day and stick to your routine. Magugulat na lang kayo magiging effective at efficient kayo. Trabaho pa rin ‘yan kaya kahit anong mangyari, magagawa’t magagawa ninyo ‘yan.”

Rayver Cruz

Andre: “Just make sure you give the same mindset you give your job even if you’re working at home. Others might slack off because they are at home and relaxed but if it’s work, your mindset should always be in work mode.”

Remote work can be overwhelming for most Filipinos who are used to an in-person work environment. Despite these challenges, working from home can always be used to your advantage. Flexibility of schedule, the opportunity to spend more time with your loved ones, and cost-efficiency are just some of these. At the end of the day, there is no one-size-fits-all approach to remote work, especially not when the world is battling a pandemic.

KAPUSO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Bugoy Cariño defends alleged illicit relationship with EJ Laure
By Jan Milo Severo | 13 hours ago
Kapamilya teen actor Bugoy Cariño reacted on vlogger's social media post saying that his relationship with volleyball...
Entertainment
fbfb
Liza Soberano reacts to Pemberton's pardon, slams basher calling her 'boba'
By Jan Milo Severo | 12 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano sarcastically answered a social media user who called her "boba" after she aired her anger...
Entertainment
fbfb
Single mom Sunshine Cruz on raising 3 daughters
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Since her marriage fell apart (in 2013), Sunshine Cruz has been acting as both mother and father to her three beautiful daughters...
Entertainment
fbfb
Jessy is fit for life, fit for love
By Ricky Lo | 2 days ago
Is Luis Manzano not the marrying kind? How come he hasn’t proposed to Jessy Mendiola, his girlfriend of four years?...
Entertainment
fbfb
Albie Casiño answers question for ex-girlfriend Andi Eigenmann
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
It can be recalled that Andi said that Albie was the father of her firstborn.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
1 day ago
Janine & Rayver share online shopping favorites & tips
By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Tomorrow, Sept. 9, various online shopping platforms are coming up with their own gimmicks and irresistible deals, with the...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Batalk Channel will keep you company
By Boy Abunda | 1 day ago
I have been cooped up at home since the beginning of the quarantine season so I couldn’t exactly tell if there is someone...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
'Still Kapamilya': Kim Chiu, Xian Lim to have new project after 'Love Thy Woman'
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
“Malapit na rin kaming magsimula so it’s a surprise to all our solid supporters,” she said. 
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
'Ate Shawie' asks BNT to take care of 'Mother Kween' for 'Kuya Lloyd'
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
"Megastar" Sharon Cuneta made a promise to YouTube vlogger Lloyd Cadena, who died last week due to cardiac arrest. 
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Ivana Alawi accepts Lloyd Cadena's bus wash challenge as fundraising tribute
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
All proceeds from Ivana's vlog about the bus wash will go to Lloyd's family and the causes they support.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with