Regine advocates self-care, good health

Regine Tolentino, celebrity ambassador of Radiance C: Set time to take care of yourself and start from having a healthy diet.
Jerry Donato (The Philippine Star) - September 9, 2020 - 12:00am

Regine Tolentino belongs to that group of showbiz moms who take time to stay fit and fabulous.

When she graced a recent virtual presscon for a brand, Regine looked beautiful, confident and healthy. She showed no signs of being a mom of three daughters. Her third child was born last March 17, the start of the Luzon-wide implementation of community quarantine as response to the coronavirus spread.

“She’s wonderful,” said the Radiance C celebrity ambassador of Baby Rosie during the Facebook livestreamed event. “Life with a new baby is absolutely amazing. I’m doing great. I’m back to normal again after, you know, five and a half months of adjusting to being a mom again after so many years. Kaya masayang, masaya kami. The house is just bustling, full of joy. Life is good.”

Media members surely did notice Regine’s natural glow and it could only be attributed to motherhood and her present state of mind. “I’m just being happy, and I’m super blessed and grateful,” she said.

The actress, host and dancer acknowledged the pandemic’s effect on one’s mental and emotional health. “I really went through that post stage of being stressed and having much anxiety about your health, about your finances, kasi kapapanganak ko lang nung start ng lockdown,” Regine recalled. “(I had to deal) with the unknown. There was so much uncertainty... I had to adjust to lutong bahay, resting and cleaning the house, which I enjoyed.”

Her garments (party dresses, costumes) and dance studio businesses have been directly hit, Regine shared. “(We) just had to approach it as most positive as we could but nakaraos naman.”

During the media call, Regine had also the chance to share her thoughts on having a well-balanced life. This is what she had to say: “It starts with gratitude for me… You just want to be thankful for each day, for being alive and healthy, being with your family, being together, and the fact na nakaka-survive kayo.” Regine also considered her staying active and being goal-oriented also factored in achieving that way of living. “This is what happened. This is our game plan,” she said, “para makabawi, makabangon ulit. Kailangan lang lumaban. I always have a very positive mindset as well.”

Her interaction with her Tres Marias matters, too, she said. “My teenage daughters are both young ladies, they keep me active, updated about music and other things para makapag-bonding kami. Having a baby is also a help to (have a) balance in life. She is my wake-up call, she’s my silver lining that makes me realize that, you know, these are my purposes here on Earth, to take care of these lovely children and to make them good people.”

Given her active and healthy lifestyle, Regine is a perfect choice to be the face of Radiance C. “I’m super humbled, very honored that my efforts to stay healthy, fit, sexy and be positive have been recognized,” she said, “(Somehow) I have become a role model and an inspiration to other moms, to other women out there (and encourage them) to take care of (themselves). This is where I really emphasize self-care. I’d like to call it self-love.”

This means, Regine concluded, for women to “set time to take care of yourself physically, mentally and emotionally... It all starts from (having) healthy diet. (Part of it, too, is find) time to fix up, dress up, maybe put a little make-up, maybe buy a few things for yourself… I’m so thrilled to be part of Radiance C family because I really share (its) advocacy in having good health and taking care of (oneself).”

(Available in Watsons, Radiance C is the only US-made Non-Acidic Vitamin C supplement that features a unique combination of seven powerful active ingredients working in synergy to maximize Vitamin C’s health and beauty benefits. Priced at P11, each capsule contains Calcium Ascorbate, Selenium, Vitamin D3, N-Acetyl-L-Cysteine, Collagen, Quercetin and Calcium.)

