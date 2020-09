Ivana Alawi accepts Lloyd Cadena's bus wash challenge as fundraising tribute

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Ivana Alawi paid tribute to departed YouTube vlogger Lloyd Cadena by washing a bus.

In her latest vlog on her YouTube channel, Ivana said she watched Lloyd's latest vlog washing his car. Lloyd said in the vlog that she's challenging Ivana to wash a bus.

"Noong nalaman ko na totoo siya, sobrang nalungkot ako. Pumunta ako sa kanyang video, pinanood ko 'yung huling video niya. Doon sa video niya na, carwash, sobrang na-touch ang puso ko, binanggit niya ang pangalan ko, tapos sabi niya, 'Hinahamon ka namin Ivana Alawi, maglinis tayo ng bus, pabilisan tayong maglinis ng bus," Ivana said.

"Para sa akin, hinamon niya ako, alam mo 'yung parang huling hamon? So sabi ko, kailangan ko siyang gawin. Kailangan kahit paano may nagawa ako in my own small way. So nag-decide ako na gawin itong bus car wash para kay Lloyd," she added.

Ivana admitted that Lloyd was her inspiration for starting her own YouTube channel.

"Lloyd, you will always be remembered. You are loved by so many people and you are respected. Ang tagal mong nasa YouTube. Ikaw ang naging inspirasyon ko dati dahil nakita ko na napakalapit niya sa pamilya niya. Napakabuti niyang tao at saka napakamapagmahal," Ivana said.

She recalled that even if Lloyd was still in debt for building his family's dream house, he used his money first to buy tablets for children who need them for distance learning.

"So thank you Lloyd sa lahat ng laughter, sa lahat ng happiness, sa lahat ng tulong na ni-share mo sa amin. Alam ko nandiyan ka sa tabi namin ngayon. Nasa heaven ka."

All proceeds from Ivana's vlog about the bus wash will go to Lloyd's family and the causes they support. — Video from Ivana Alawi via YouTube

