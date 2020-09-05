KOREAN WAVE
Sunshine Cruz says she's alive after online death rumors
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - September 5, 2020 - 4:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Sunshine Cruz debunked rumors that she's dead. 

In her Facebook account, Sunshine posted screenshots of the news article, alleging that her lifeless naked body was found in a room.

"Hindi po ito totoo! Buhay na buhay po ako," the actress wrote in the caption. 

She also asked her followers to report the RBB Savage Facebook account responsible for spreading the fake news. 

"Please report this (RBB SAVAGE) facebook account. Thank you!" she added. 

The page, which was already taken down as of this writing, wrote that Sunshine was found dead in a room. 

"Sunshine Cruz! Natagpuang patay at walang saplot sa isang kwarto. Inaalam pa ng mga pulis kung sino ang suspek. Sana mabigyan ng hustisya ang kanyang pagkamatay," the page wrote. 

"(May CCTV footage bago bago mangyari ang krimen nilabas ng NBI, panoorin niyo po ang footage sa profile ko. Rest in peace Sunshine Cruz," it added. 

Supporters of the actress commented on her post, expressing their dismay to the fake news. 

"Grabe naman ang tao ganyan.. Pandemic na nga ganyan pa makagawa ng fake news.. Hay kakasad... Ingat po kayo Lagi Miss Sunshine at mga anak mo.. God is with you," a Facebook user commented. 

"Grabe talaga ang mga tao ngaun. Walang magawang tao sa buhay nila. Miss sunshine take care po. God bless you po," another netizen commented. 

