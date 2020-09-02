KOREAN WAVE
Alessandra de Rossi clarifies statement about having only P18k in the bank
Alessandra de Rossi in an episode of 'Ipaglaban Mo.'
ABS-CBN/Released
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - September 2, 2020 - 7:32pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Alessandra de Rossi clarified her statement about her financial situation.

In a recent interview with TV5 talk show "Usapang Real Life,” Alessandra said that her bank account went almost bankrupt but she received money hours later for her other works.

“‘Yung bank account ko right now is pa-bankrupt na. I only had P18,000 in my account, let’s be… fair,” she said.

“Mayroon pala akong unpaid na mga tinrabaho na nagbayad,” she added.

Alessandra then clarified her statement on her Twitter account.

“Malalaki diff ng HAVE at HAD. But sige! Dun ako sa HAVE! Pagod nako saluhin lahat ng naoospital. HAVE! HAVE ang sinabi ko Face with hand over mouth Sayang lang! Di nagets yung goodness of the message. Minsan kailangan natin makinig nang mabuti sa sinasabi ng iba bago tayo mag form ng sariling opinion,” she wrote.

 

 

“Classic din ako you know. I will not get anything from lying. Praying for everyone's health for the sake of my bank account na rin. I should stop spreading myself too thin, sabi nga ng isang kaibigan ko. But I can't help it! I do what I can do while forgetting myself lagi,” she wrote in another post.

 

 

Alessandra said in another post that she doesn’t lie since it is her credibility that is on the line.

“Credibility ko yan. I don't LIE and I'm always CANDID, because I won't get anything from dishonesty. 36 pa lang ako, pero alam ko na po yun since natututo akong magsalita. And sorry kung lagi akong napapahamak, pero sarili ko lang naman yung topic so I'm allowed to be honest,” she said.

 

 

In another post, Alessandra said she’s touched by how her friends are reaching out for her to assist her financially, especially after reports about her interview surfaced.

“Whaahahahaha! Tawang tawa ako sa mga tumatawag para mag offer ng help dahil hindi napanood na buo yung interview! Maraming salamat, at least meron may paki! Para malinaw, "HAD" yung sinabi ko! Pero maraming salamat sa mga offers! Nakaka-touch pa rin!” she wrote.

 

 

