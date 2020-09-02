James Yap will be home alone

Unless his flight is again cancelled (for the fourth time, knock on wood), Rain or Shine shooting forward/small forward James Yap should be finally home today after having been quarantined for two months with his Italian girlfriend and their two kids, Michael James/MJ and Francesca Michelle, at his girlfriend’s home in Urbino, Italy, four hours by car to Rome.

“We left Manila last June 1 and in July, I booked for flight home three times pero palaging naka-cancel,” James told Funfare in a long-distance Viber call last Sunday, Aug. 30. It was 11 a.m. in Urbino and 5 p.m. in Manila. “Sana matuloy na ang flight ko.”

In Manila, James will be home alone since he’s leaving his girlfriend and kids in Urbino.

The Rain or Shine

“I think they are safe here (in Italy),” said James who happily announced in a previous interview that he enjoyed being a yayo (nanny) to his kids. “Our wake-up time is usually 9 a.m. After breakfast, I play with the kids and then I put them to bed for siesta. That’s when I would start working out. After lunch, more playtime and more workout until before dinner. Bedtime is at 11 p.m.”

Photos courtesy of James Yap While quarantined at the home of his Italian girlfriend in Urbino, Italy, James finds time to work out at a nearby gym, take a breather on his motorbike, visit nearby places like Florence (where he rested on a wooden boat-shaped lounging chair) and act as nanny (yayo) of his kids Michael James/MJ and Francesca Michelle

As you can see, James has no time to get bored. Last June 27, they celebrated Francesca’s second birthday with a party at home and MJ’s fourth birthday on Aug. 8. “MJ is now studying via online...Zoom.”

Because his meals consist mostly of pasta and pizza, James admitted having gained some weight. “Konti lang naman,” he assured, “tamang-tama lang, sakto sa height ko (6’3”).”

No worry, added James. “I work out a lot. Our place is around the university area and there’s a park nearby with a basketball court where I practice shooting. There’s also a gym where I lift weights and do barbells. Takbo din ako nang takbo around the park and I was even able to attend a yoga class.”

In his spare time, he’s able to visit neighboring places like Tuscany (where the Leaning Tower of Pisa is), Florence (where he took a nap on a boat-shaped lounging chair) and Emilia-Romagna where he brought the kids for a frolic on the beach.

Trivia (from research): Urbino is a walled city in Central Italy known for the turetted 15th-century Palazzo Ducale. Inside the palace, the National Gallery of the Marche features paintings by Titian and Raphael who was born in Urbino. Raphael’s house has more paintings including one by the artist’s father. Next to the neoclassical cathedral is the Museo Diocesano Albani with religious artifacts dating back to the 13th century.

Oops! Forgot to ask James if he was able to visit the Palazzo Ducale. Oh well, maybe next time?

Anyway, as soon as he arrives in Manila (presuming his flight wasn’t cancelled), James will take a swab test and go into a 14-day quarantine...home alone just like the plucky kid Macaulay Culkin in the two memorable Home Alone movies.

