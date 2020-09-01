KOREAN WAVE
'Tumutulong ako, pinapakita ko pa': Willie Revillame blasts critics of those showing good deeds
Willie Revillame unveils his Christmas tree on the set of 'Wowowin' today, September 1.
Wowowin via Facebook, screenshot
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - September 1, 2020 - 6:07pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso TV host Willie Revillame dedicated a part of his first "Wowowin" episode for September to novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) frontliners to mark National Heroes Day yesterday, August 31.

In his live game show, Revillame showed a video presentation of frontliners in action as well as Filipino medical practitioners who died fighting the disease. Government called the frontliners the country's "modern day heroes" in time for National Heroes Day.

Apart from honoring the frontliners, the show's watchers also noticed that Willie has already set up a Christmas tree on the set to usher in Christmas season in the Philippines that begins as early as September.

Even before September came, Willie started to give away presents as he recently announced that he will distribute over a thousand tablets for children for their online learning.

“Ito na ang tablet para inyong mga anak para sa pag-aaral,” Willie said on his show “Wowowin.”  

“Umorder ho ako ng madami para sa pasukan ng mga bata. Kasi maraming nakikiusap sa akin na 'Pwede ba 'yung (tablet) para sa pagaaral ng anak namin?’” he added.  

Willie also lambasted his critics who are saying he has no class for helping others and showing it off.

“Kahit pa sabihin nilang wala na 'kong class dahil tumutulong ako, pinapakita ko pa. Wala na. Hindi ko na po pinapansin 'yung mga sinasabi niyo basta kahit mawalan na ko ng class makatulong lang ako, okay na. Tumulong ka na mawawalan ka pa ng class?” he said.

The host added that helping others today needs to be known so he will know if his help has reached those who are in need.  

“'Yung pagtulong sa kapwa dapat ipaalam mo. Hindi na uso 'yung humble ka lang. Ito ang panahon para malaman niyo na tumutulong ka. Alam niyo kung bakit? Para alam mo na natatanggap nila ang tulong mo,” he said.

Earlier this month, Willie gave five million pesos for jeepney drivers who lost their jobs due to the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Moreover, he also pedged another P5 million for unfortunate Filipinos.

"Hindi po ito sa pagbubuhat ng bangko, I think sa industriya ako lang ang may show na live, P5 million ngayon and I think next month P5 million ulit sa mga taong totoong nangangailangan. Kung kaya ko ng monthly ito, sasabihin ko kay secretary," he said.

