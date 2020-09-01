Kapamilya star Ylona Garcia reveals new job as McDo crew member

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer and MYX video jockey Ylona Garcia revealed that she's now working as a fast food crew member in Sydney, Australia amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In her Instagram account, the former "Pinoy Big Brother" teen housemate posted a photo of her wearing her McDonald's uniform.

“Hey y’all, i decided to work at mcdonald’s,” she wrote.

“Feel free to come thruuu && i’ll serve you,” she added.

Kapamilya celebrities Denise Laurel and Jay-R commented on Ylona's post.

"Stay safe beautiful. I already know u gonna make everyone's day brighter," Denise commented.

"Get it lil Homie," Jay-R commented.

Ylona's fans commended her for working in a fast food restaurant.

"Woahhh!! So proud of u luv!! Stay safe!!!" a fan commented.

"Wow!! Keep it up baby ylona. I'm proud of you," another fan commented.

Last July, another "PBB" alum, model Jinri Park, became viral when she revealed that she now works as a waitress in Australia.

She explained why she chose to become a waitress as she thanked the people who understands her.

In her Instagram account, the former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate said she chose the job because she's happy doing it.

"I just wanted to say, I chose to be a waitress and didn’t want to just be comfortable with what I have. My parents did offer to pay for my tuition and I could just easily get a student load with my credit. But let me clarify that I chose to work because I wanted to and not because I have to. All those people who are saying it’s karma that I’m a waitress now, I’m pretty sure there’s nothing wrong with having that job," Jinri said.

"I chose it because I remembered it to be enjoyable for me(I feel like I’m playing a real life diner dash!!). I think it’s quite fun and exciting, I don’t know why so many people have negative comments about it," she added.

She also had a message for the people who might think that being a waitress is her karma. In fact, she said she is happier now than when she was in showbiz.

"Anyways, if you think that I’m currently miserable with” karma” acting upon me, I’d just like to say I’m so happy now more than when I was in showbiz. I have a fun job, a great loving husband and a goal for my future! What more can a girl want."

In another post, Jinri thanked the people who understood and supported her.

"Also can I just say that A BIG THANK YOU to all those people who commented and sent me messages about my story. Wow very overwhelming in a good way!! Thank you for all the kind words and support, I cried reading a few of them. One of my mates(wow using this word makes me sound Aussie) here at work said that it sounds like I’m living a very exciting life. I think it was exciting because of what I made of it. If that’s the life you want you need to go get it," she said.

"Do what you want to do, try that new sport, quit the job you hate, move to that country to want to live in and just freaking marry that girl hahahaha ! Just go for it. Because not going for it will make you regret more," she added.

For her first pay check, Jinri bought a bonsai tree for her Filipino husband.

"For my first pay check I got my husband something he has been wanting for ages! A bonsai tree. He’s been wanting one for so long and we were hesitant to get one since they are expensive. But the Asian in me haggled it down and got a $20 discount!! Welcome to our family Forty(that’s his/her name lol sounds like a rapper ????) ?? If you are also a bonsai lover or owner we would appreciate some tips."