'Spreader of fake news': Jim Paredes on Ted Failon over Dengvaxia controversy

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pinoy Music (OPM) singer Jim Paredes accused veteran broadcaster Ted Failon of being a "spreader" of fake news.

Ted's fellow ABS-CBN broadcaster Karen Davila took to Twitter to pay tribute to him in his final day at the Kapamilya network yesterday, but Jim commented that he disagreed with Karen's post.

“Nakasama ko si Si Ted Failon ng 6 na taon sa TV Patrol noong 2004-2010. Icon sa industriya. Isa sa pinakamagaling at pinakamalalim magkomentaryo sa radyo. Saan ka man mapunta Ted, I am praying for your success. God be with you,” Karen wrote.

“He was a spreader of fake news. Sorry Karen. I disagree,” the APO Hiking Society singer commented.

A Twitter user replied to Jim's comment, challenging him to "Name one fake news he (Ted) spread."

"He sided with Persida on the issue if dengvaxia. He did not speak out against the manufactured data on deaths her office was touting even when top doctors and experts were contradicting her. Because of that, he eroded the trust in vaccines and help spread polio, chicken pox, etc," Jim replied.

A Twitter user asked Jim for a video source of his accusation.

"San nga mapapanood yung video mo na nag spread? Sorry Jim. Hehe," said the Twitter user.

"Patunayan mo na totoo yang sinasabi mo. Where's the proof? @Jimparedes," asked another.

Jim has not yet replied to these Twitter users.

Other Twitter users, however, agreed with Jim, even blaming Ted as one of the alleged reasons why ABS-CBN closed down because he is allegedly President Rodrigo Duterte's supporter.

"Fact: He is a Duterte supporter and therefore, an enabler. So he’s partly to blame for the network’s shutdown," a Twitter user commented.

"Personally, i think he sided too much with the current administration. Unfortunately, it’s this regime that shutdown his home," another user commented.

Another Twitter user had another accusation thrown at Paredes.

"@Jimparedes spreader of video scandal," the Twitter user wrote with laughing emojis.

