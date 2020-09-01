KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
'Spreader of fake news': Jim Paredes on Ted Failon over Dengvaxia controversy
Broadcaster Ted Failon
ABS-CBN/Released
'Spreader of fake news': Jim Paredes on Ted Failon over Dengvaxia controversy
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - September 1, 2020 - 12:35pm

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pinoy Music (OPM) singer Jim Paredes accused veteran broadcaster Ted Failon of being a "spreader" of fake news. 

Ted's fellow ABS-CBN broadcaster Karen Davila took to Twitter to pay tribute to him in his final day at the Kapamilya network yesterday, but Jim commented that he disagreed with Karen's post. 

 

 

“Nakasama ko si Si Ted Failon ng 6 na taon sa TV Patrol noong 2004-2010. Icon sa industriya. Isa sa pinakamagaling at pinakamalalim magkomentaryo sa radyo. Saan ka man mapunta Ted, I am praying for your success. God be with you,” Karen wrote.

“He was a spreader of fake news. Sorry Karen. I disagree,” the APO Hiking Society singer commented.

 

 

A Twitter user replied to Jim's comment, challenging him to "Name one fake news he (Ted) spread."

"He sided with Persida on the issue if dengvaxia. He did not speak out against the manufactured data on deaths her office was touting even when top doctors and experts were contradicting her. Because of that, he eroded the trust in vaccines and help spread polio, chicken pox, etc," Jim replied. 

 

 

A Twitter user asked Jim for a video source of his accusation.

 

 

"San nga mapapanood yung video mo na nag spread? Sorry Jim. Hehe," said the Twitter user.

"Patunayan mo na totoo yang sinasabi mo. Where's the proof? @Jimparedes," asked another.

 

 

Jim has not yet replied to these Twitter users.

Other Twitter users, however, agreed with Jim, even blaming Ted as one of the alleged reasons why ABS-CBN closed down because he is allegedly President Rodrigo Duterte's supporter. 

"Fact: He is a Duterte supporter and therefore, an enabler. So he’s partly to blame for the network’s shutdown," a Twitter user commented. 

 

 

"Personally, i think he sided too much with the current administration. Unfortunately, it’s this regime that shutdown his home," another user commented. 

 

 

Another Twitter user had another accusation thrown at Paredes.

"@Jimparedes spreader of video scandal," the Twitter user wrote with laughing emojis.

 

 

RELATED: ABS-CBN confirms Ted Failon leaves network, 'TV Patrol'

BROADCASTER TED FAILON JIM PAREDES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
After franchise denial, ABS-CBN hit by another setback
6 days ago
Another sad news reached Filipinos recently after the ABS-CBN Tulong Center announced its closure this month after providing...
Entertainment
fbfb
'It's so fake': Vivian Velez goes viral for comparing Robredo's look to Miss Tapia
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
Actress Vivian Velez criticized Vice President Leni Robredo's look in her recent address to the nation. 
Entertainment
fbfb
'Walang bahong hindi lalabas': Sarah Balabagan claims Arnold Clavio is father of first born
By Jan Milo Severo | 8 days ago
Former Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) Sarah Balabagan revealed that Kapuso broadcaster Arnold Clavio is the father of her...
Entertainment
fbfb
Lolit Solis defends Arnold Clavio over Sarah Balabagan issue
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
She also advised Arnold's critics to leave him alone.
Entertainment
fbfb
Andi Eigenmann expecting new 'happy islander' baby
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
She gave a message for Philmar, saying she can't wait to go back to Siargao with him, Ellie, Lilo and their "newest happy...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Be happy, be grateful
By Boy Abunda | September 1, 2020 - 12:00am
What are you grateful for?
13 hours ago
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
MTV honors COVID-19 frontliners with new VMA award for medical workers
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Due to the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, MTV paid tribute to medical frontliners at this year’s...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Fil-Am singer H.E.R. wins big at MTV VMAs 2020
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Filipina-American H.E.R. won Best Video for Good for her song "I Can't Breathe" at the MTV Video Music Awards 2020.
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
ABS-CBN confirms Ted Failon leaves network, 'TV Patrol'
1 day ago
Multi-awarded broadcast journalist Ted Failon is leaving ABS-CBN after 30 years.
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Lea could have sung Christmas song with Joe Mari
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
It’s the 31st, the last day of August. And what comes next? Yes, September (starting tomorrow) which ushers in the BER...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with