MTV honors COVID-19 frontliners with new VMA award for medical workers

MANILA, Philippines — Due to the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, MTV paid tribute to medical frontliners at this year’s edition of Video Music Awards.

A new category, Everyday Heroes: Frontline Medical Workers, awarded five medical workers at this year's virtual MTV VMAs.

Dr. Elvis Francois and Dr. William Robinson – "Imagine"; Dr. Nate Wood – "Lean On Me"; Jefferson University Hospital’s Swab Squad – "Level Up"; Jason "Tik Tok Doc" Campbell; and Lori Marie Key – "Amazing Grace" were all awarded as winners in the new category.

Other new categories that emerged due to the pandemic were Best Music Video from Home and Best Quarantine Performance.

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber’s “Stuck with U” won the Best Music Video from Home, winning over 5 Seconds of Summer’s “Wildflower,” Blink-182’s “Happy Days,” Drake’s “Toosie Slide,” John Legend’s “Bigger Love” and Twenty One Pilots’s “Level of Concern.”

CNCO’s "Unplugged At Home" won the Best Quarantine Performance. Other nominees were Chloe x Halle’s “Do It” from MTV’s "Prom-athon," DJ D-Nice’s "Club MTV presents #DanceTogether," John Legend’s "#togetherathome" Concert Series, Lady Gaga’s “Smile” from "One World: Together At Home" and Post Malone’s "Nirvana Tribute."

