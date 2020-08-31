MTV honors COVID-19 frontliners with new VMA award for medical workers

KOREAN WAVE
In this photo illustration, MTV logo, viewed on a television screen, is seen during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards broadcast on August 30, 2020 in New York City.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images via AFP
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - August 31, 2020 - 12:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — Due to the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, MTV paid tribute to medical frontliners at this year’s edition of Video Music Awards.

A new category, Everyday Heroes: Frontline Medical Workers, awarded five medical workers at this year's virtual MTV VMAs.

Dr. Elvis Francois and Dr. William Robinson – "Imagine"; Dr. Nate Wood – "Lean On Me"; Jefferson University Hospital’s Swab Squad – "Level Up"; Jason "Tik Tok Doc" Campbell; and Lori Marie Key – "Amazing Grace" were all awarded as winners in the new category.

Related: COVID-19 frontliners honored as 'modern-day heroes' on National Heroes Day

Other new categories that emerged due to the pandemic were Best Music Video from Home and Best Quarantine Performance.

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber’s  “Stuck with U” won the Best Music Video from Home, winning over 5 Seconds of Summer’s “Wildflower,” Blink-182’s “Happy Days,” Drake’s “Toosie Slide,” John Legend’s “Bigger Love” and Twenty One Pilots’s “Level of Concern.”

CNCO’s "Unplugged At Home" won the Best Quarantine Performance. Other nominees were Chloe x Halle’s “Do It” from MTV’s "Prom-athon," DJ D-Nice’s "Club MTV presents #DanceTogether,"  John Legend’s "#togetherathome" Concert Series, Lady Gaga’s “Smile” from "One World: Together At Home" and Post Malone’s "Nirvana Tribute."

RELATED: BTS, Lady Gaga dominate MTV VMAs 2020

Fil-Am singer H.E.R. wins big at MTV VMAs 2020

