KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Fil-Am singer H.E.R. wins big at MTV VMAs 2020
This handout image released courtesy of MTV shows US singer Gabriella Wilson, aka H.E.R., accepting the Video For Good award during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, being held virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic, broadcast on August 30, 2020 in New York.
MTV / AFP
Fil-Am singer H.E.R. wins big at MTV VMAs 2020
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - August 31, 2020 - 11:43am

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina-American H.E.R. won Best Video for Good for her song "I Can't Breathe" at the MTV Video Music Awards 2020.

H.E.R, whose real name is Gabriella Wilson, was also nominated in the Best R&B Video category but failed to win the award.  

H.E.R. wrote "I Can't Breathe" as a protest song in response to recent police killings of unarmed Black people.

“Praying for change ’cause the pain makes you tender,” part of the lyrics said.

“All of the names you refuse to remember/Was somebody’s brother, friend/Or a son to a mother that’s crying, saying/’I can’t breathe, you’re taking my life from me,'” it added.

Before becoming H.E.R., she rose to fame by participating in Radio Disney's "Next Big Thing" in 2009. She later signed to RCA Records at the age of 14 and released the single "Something to Prove" under her real name in 2014.

She re-emerged in 2016 with the H.E.R. persona, releasing her debut EP "H.E.R. Volume 1." She then released subsequent EPs "H.E.R. Volume 2" (2017), "The B Sides" (2017), "I Used to Know Her: The Prelude" (2018) and "I Used to Know Her: Part 2" (2018).

Her first compilation album "H.E.R." was released in October 2017, consisting of tracks from the singer's first two EPs plus six additional songs. "H.E.R." was nominated for five Grammy Awards at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards in 2019, winning Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Album.

H.E.R. was born in Vallejo, California to a Filipina mother and an African-American father.

RELATED: BTS, Lady Gaga dominate MTV VMAs 2020

H.E.R. MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Walang bahong hindi lalabas': Sarah Balabagan claims Arnold Clavio is father of first born
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
Former Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) Sarah Balabagan revealed that Kapuso broadcaster Arnold Clavio is the father of her...
Entertainment
fbfb
Lolit Solis defends Arnold Clavio over Sarah Balabagan issue
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
She also advised Arnold's critics to leave him alone.
Entertainment
fbfb
After franchise denial, ABS-CBN hit by another setback
5 days ago
Another sad news reached Filipinos recently after the ABS-CBN Tulong Center announced its closure this month after providing...
Entertainment
fbfb
Internet users slam Arnold Clavio for 'hair time' post amid Sarah Balabagan controversy
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
"Alam nyo na Kung sino Ang ina Ng anak Ni Igan na si Arn Arn."
Entertainment
fbfb
'It's so fake': Vivian Velez goes viral for comparing Robredo's look to Miss Tapia
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
Actress Vivian Velez criticized Vice President Leni Robredo's look in her recent address to the nation. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
13 hours ago
Missing my kapamilyas
By Pat-P Daza | 13 hours ago
Today is National Heroes Day, the day we pay tribute to our heroes who struggled and fought for our freedom and democracy....
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Building a ‘safe haven’ together
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Whether in Manila or in London, home is where the heart...and the loved one...is. Ask Rachelle “Shin” Ann Go who...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
‘Face Mask Flashback!’
By Joey de Leon | 1 day ago
Ngayon ko lang naalala na nung magpunta Ang Dabarkads sa Dubai upang mag-show pala, Noong gitna ng November, Twenty Nineteen...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Chadwick Boseman's on-screen mother Angela Bassett pays tribute to her 'sweet prince'
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Hollywood actress Angela Bassett, on-screen mother of Chadwick Boseman in the box office movie “Black Panther,”...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Miss Intercontinental 2018 Karen Gallman announces pregnancy
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Miss Intercontinental 2018 Karen Gallman announced that she’s 20 weeks pregnant with husband Ian Garton.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with