Chadwick Boseman's on-screen mother Angela Bassett pays tribute to her 'sweet prince'

MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood actress Angela Bassett, on-screen mother of Chadwick Boseman in the box office movie “Black Panther,” paid tribute to the departed actor whom she called as her "sweet prince."

In her Instagram account, Angela said that it was meant for her and Chadwick to be connected.

“It was meant to be for Chadwick and me to be connected, for us to be family. But what many don’t know is our story began long before his historic turn as Black Panther,” she wrote.

“During the premiere party for Black Panther, Chadwick reminded me of something. He whispered that when I received my honorary degree from Howard University, his alma mater, he was the student assigned to escort me that day,” she added.

Angela, who played Ramonda, Queen Mother of Wakanda in "Black Panther," continued her tribute saying they became friends in the set of the blockbuster movie.

“And here we were, years later as friends and colleagues, enjoying the most glorious night ever! We’d spent weeks prepping, working, sitting next to each other every morning in makeup chairs, preparing for the day together as mother and son,” she said.

She said she was honored to work with Chadwick as his dedication is inspiring.

“I am honored that we enjoyed that full circle experience. This young man’s dedication was awe-inspiring, his smile contagious, his talent unreal,” she said.

“So I pay tribute to a beautiful spirit, a consummate artist, a soulful brother...'thou aren’t not dead but flown afar...' All you possessed, Chadwick, you freely gave. Rest now, sweet prince.” #WakandaForever,” she added.

Chadwick has passed away at the age of 43 after a four-year fight with colon cancer, the current manager of his verified social media account confirmed Saturday morning (Manila time).