'Rest in power, King': Filipino celebrities mourn death of 'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman
In this file photo taken on December 05, 2018 Actor Chadwick Boseman attends The Hollywood Reporter's Power 100 Women In Entertainment at Milk Studios, in Los Angeles. Chadwick Boseman, the star of the ground-breaking superhero movie "Black Panther," has died from colon cancer, his publicist told AFP August 28.
AFP/Valerie Macon
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - August 29, 2020 - 2:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino celebrities took to social media to mourn the death of Hollywood actor Chadwick Boseman, popularly known as King T'Challa in the box office movie “Black Panther.”

Chadwick passed away at the age of 43 after a four-year fight with colon cancer, the current manager of his verified social media account confirmed Saturday morning.

Actor and spoken word artist Juan Miguel Severo posted on Twitter how surprised he was of the devastating news.

Kapamilya hosts Bianca Gonzalez and Gretchen Ho shared the statement of Chadwick's camp, with a broken heart and crying emojis. 

ABS-CBN News reporter Jeff Canoy expressed shock over the untimely death of the Black Panther star.

“Still not processing this enormous loss. A good man. A real-hero. And a king. Rest in power,” he wrote.  

Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer back in 2016 which eventually progressed to stage IV.

He was accompanied by his wife and family at home during his passing. Chadwick's family thanked his supporters for their love and prayers, asking for privacy as they grieve.

Chadwick became the first black superhero to get his own standalone film in the record-breaking Marvel franchise with 2018's "Black Panther."

The movie, set in the fictional African kingdom of Wakanda, was adored by critics and audiences, becoming the first comic book film to be nominated for best picture at the Oscars and grossing over $1 billion worldwide.

