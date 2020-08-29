'Rest in power, King': Filipino celebrities mourn death of 'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino celebrities took to social media to mourn the death of Hollywood actor Chadwick Boseman, popularly known as King T'Challa in the box office movie “Black Panther.”

Chadwick passed away at the age of 43 after a four-year fight with colon cancer, the current manager of his verified social media account confirmed Saturday morning.

Michael V posted on Instagram an image of the fading Black Panther, just like how he died in the "Avengers: Infinity War" when Thanos snapped his finger.

Actor and spoken word artist Juan Miguel Severo posted on Twitter how surprised he was of the devastating news.

Kapamilya hosts Bianca Gonzalez and Gretchen Ho shared the statement of Chadwick's camp, with a broken heart and crying emojis.

Wakanda forever ???????? — Bianca Gonzalez (@iamsuperbianca) August 29, 2020

ABS-CBN News reporter Jeff Canoy expressed shock over the untimely death of the Black Panther star.

Still not processing this enormous loss.



A good man. A real-life hero. And a king.



Rest in power.https://t.co/HrDONQhxBY — Jeff Canoy (@jeffcanoy) August 29, 2020

Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer back in 2016 which eventually progressed to stage IV.

He was accompanied by his wife and family at home during his passing. Chadwick's family thanked his supporters for their love and prayers, asking for privacy as they grieve.

Chadwick became the first black superhero to get his own standalone film in the record-breaking Marvel franchise with 2018's "Black Panther."

The movie, set in the fictional African kingdom of Wakanda, was adored by critics and audiences, becoming the first comic book film to be nominated for best picture at the Oscars and grossing over $1 billion worldwide.