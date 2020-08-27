Tulfo investigates John Regala's assistant over missing donations

MANILA, Philippines — Actors John Regala and Chuckie Dreyfus confronted each other on last Tuesday's episode of “Raffy Tulfo In Action.”

In a teleconference with the show's host, Raffy Tulfo, John claimed that he did not receive a single peso from the fundraising project organized by his celebrity friends Chuckie, Nadia Montenegro and Aster Amoyo.

“Nasaan po kaya 'yon? 'Yung tulong na sinasabi nila,” John said.

John, however, admitted later that a big part of his hospital bill was covered by the funds raised by Chuckie and company.

For his part, Chuckie said that he already deposited the donated money to John’s personal bank account, amounting to P115,000. Among the donors were TV host Vic Sotto and actor-politician Jinggoy Estrada.

“Lahat po ng mga dumaan po na donation, ayon po ang ginamit namin sa ospital at sa pagpapaalaga kay John,” Chuckie said.

The actor-turned-vlogger said that the fundraising total money was P290,000. Around P115,000 was left on the total money and they deposited it to John’s account.

“Meron po kaming proof of transfer sa bangko mismo. May certificate po kami sa bangko,” Chuckie said.

Upon further investigation by Tulfo, it turned out that Chuckie gave the deposit slip, receipts, and list of donations to John’s former assistant, Teddy Imperial, who is also the one managing the ailing action star's bank account.

Teddy, who also appeared on the show, threatened to reveal his former boss' secrets, but Tulfo stopped him from talking. Instead, Tulfo said he will invite Teddy on his show to answer the allegations.

It was last month when John became viral when his photos were uploaded by concerned citizens after a food delivery driver rescued him as he was so weak while waiting for a nurse to give him injection for his gout. He later revealed that he was also suffering from liver cirrhosis.

