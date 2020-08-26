Sharon Cuneta, Frankie Pangilinan pen sweet quarantine birthday messages for Kiko

MANILA, Philippines — "Megastar" Sharon Cuneta penned a letter to her husband, Senator Kiko Pangilinan, as she wishes him a happy birthday.

"Happy 57th, neighbor! It’s your birthday na naman. Meaning, my next is coming up in a few months," the actress wrote on her Instagram account.

"Daaaang it! Nooooooo! Anyway - (parang di lang kaka nooooooo) have a great year ahead," she added.

Sharon also wishes her husband to become COVID-free while performing his duties to the country.

"I also pray it be Covid-free and though impossibly problem-free in your world of politics, hope people will see through your heart for the country and all Filipinos," she said.

"After all, you’ve SACRIFICED so very much for your calling. May God always protect and guide you."

She thanked her husband for loving her and their kids.

"Maraming salamat sa pagmamahal sa pamilya natin. God said Love thy neighbor! Lab yu father op my 3 younger kids en also d panganay. Happy Birthday!" she wrote.

Singer-songwriter Frankie Pangilinan also took to social media to greet her father on his birthday.

“Happy birthday, father. Your problems are our country's problems. Thank you for still doing the groceries and showing up at every single damn PTA meeting. I don't know how you do it. I love you, forever," she wrote on Twitter.

“He's the most hands-on dad… You guys have no idea.Y'all better send him some damn love and appreciation today, ok? Man's out here fighting for you every day. His record is spotless. I mean, really," she added.