In times of despair, words of encouragement to a friend or a loved one can mean the world. But comforting words are best spoken from the heart. Thus, my desire to uplift the spirit by sharing encouraging words to those who need that little nudge to get through in life has led me to start a once a week Facebook video which I call Spoken Mula Sa Puso.

I do not claim to be an expert, I simply want to offer some words and share my insights on matters concerning our feelings. In science, feelings arise as the brain interprets emotions.

The statement shirt I was wearing on the pilot episode of Spoken Mula Sa Puso verbalized my thoughts on dealing with pain. It is never easy to cope with pain — whether it is physical or emotional — because what you feel is real. You want it to stop. Emotional pain is caused by many things — loss, betrayal, treachery, etc.

Printed on my black shirt were the words, “Feel the pain until it loses its power, then move on.”

To feel the pain until it loses its power is easier said than done. A friend shared that it’s not natural to feel the pain because our natural reaction is to run away from it. Oftentimes, we tend to avoid what’s hurting us rather than actually confronting it head on.

But you have to feel the pain. So, how do you do that when something happens and you get hurt? For example, you broke up with your partner and you cried buckets yet you’re still hurting. Some would feel okay after doing something to deal with pain while others just want to be alone or crawl in bed and pull the covers to block everything out. Each one of us has a different coping mechanism. Do what you think is needed by your mind, soul and body.

Can meditation help? I believe so through Mindfulness Meditation. It helps by bringing awareness to what we are feeling until you reach the point where there is no more pain.

Self-talk to me is also very important. Talk to yourself; admit to yourself that you’re hurting. Emotional pain doesn’t go away by escaping it. It doesn’t go away by denying it. You must conquer it and do it from within by using love for yourself. Oprah would say, love until your cup runneth over, and you can share the spillage with others.

Oftentimes, we hear people say that to be able to love someone, one must learn to love himself or herself first. Sometimes, the best time to love yourself is when you are in pain. Tough but possible. So, feel the pain until it loses its power and voila, you can move on.