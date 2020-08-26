COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Spoken Mula Sa Puso
‘Oftentimes, we hear people say that to be able to love someone, one must learn to love himself or herself first. Sometimes, the best time to love yourself is when you are in pain. Tough but possible. So, feel the pain until it loses its power and voila, you can move on.
Spoken Mula Sa Puso
DIRECT LINE - Boy Abunda (The Philippine Star) - August 26, 2020 - 12:00am

In times of despair, words of encouragement to a friend or a loved one can mean the world. But comforting words are best spoken from the heart. Thus, my desire to uplift the spirit by sharing encouraging words to those who need that little nudge to get through in life has led me to start a once a week Facebook video which I call Spoken Mula Sa Puso.

I do not claim to be an expert, I simply want to offer some words and share my insights on matters concerning our feelings. In science, feelings arise as the brain interprets emotions.

The statement shirt I was wearing on the pilot episode of Spoken Mula Sa Puso verbalized my thoughts on dealing with pain. It is never easy to cope with pain — whether it is physical or emotional — because what you feel is real. You want it to stop. Emotional pain is caused by many things — loss, betrayal, treachery, etc.

Printed on my black shirt were the words, “Feel the pain until it loses its power, then move on.”

To feel the pain until it loses its power is easier said than done. A friend shared that it’s not natural to feel the pain because our natural reaction is to run away from it. Oftentimes, we tend to avoid what’s hurting us rather than actually confronting it head on.

But you have to feel the pain. So, how do you do that when something happens and you get hurt? For example, you broke up with your partner and you cried buckets yet you’re still hurting. Some would feel okay after doing something to deal with pain while others just want to be alone or crawl in bed and pull the covers to block everything out. Each one of us has a different coping mechanism. Do what you think is needed by your mind, soul and body.

Can meditation help? I believe so through Mindfulness Meditation. It helps by bringing awareness to what we are feeling until you reach the point where there is no more pain.

Self-talk to me is also very important. Talk to yourself; admit to yourself that you’re hurting. Emotional pain doesn’t go away by escaping it. It doesn’t go away by denying it. You must conquer it and do it from within by using love for yourself. Oprah would say, love until your cup runneth over, and you can share the spillage with others.

Oftentimes, we hear people say that to be able to love someone, one must learn to love himself or herself first. Sometimes, the best time to love yourself is when you are in pain. Tough but possible. So, feel the pain until it loses its power and voila, you can move on.

BOY ABUNDA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Walang bahong hindi lalabas': Sarah Balabagan claims Arnold Clavio is father of first born
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Former Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) Sarah Balabagan revealed that Kapuso broadcaster Arnold Clavio is the father of her...
Entertainment
fbfb
Internet users slam Arnold Clavio for 'hair time' post amid Sarah Balabagan controversy
By Jan Milo Severo | 10 hours ago
"Alam nyo na Kung sino Ang ina Ng anak Ni Igan na si Arn Arn."
Entertainment
fbfb
Ted Failon reportedly moving to TV5's Radyo5 as more ABS-CBN radio stations shut down
By Jan Milo Severo | 11 hours ago
Kapamilya broadcaster Ted Failon is reportedly transferring to TV5's radio station Radyo5 after decades of serving ABS-CBN's...
Entertainment
fbfb
Bong Revilla to be discharged from hospital after receiving COVID-19 treatment
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Senator Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr. revealed today that he will be discharged from the hospital and will continue his novel...
Entertainment
fbfb
‘It’s important to start brand new’: Liza Soberano on restarting after ABS-CBN shutdown
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 12 hours ago
When ABS-CBN was denied of its franchise renewal last month, among the thousands of employees who lost their jobs are the...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
12 hours ago
Yassi Pressman shares COVID-19 scare in ‘Ang Probinsyano’ after Mark Leviste tested positive
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 12 hours ago
Yassi admitted that when they were asked to return to physical taping during the enhanced community quarantine, she was adamant...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
2 more ‘golden’ beauties
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
The two are celebrating their 50th anniversary: 1970 Miss Young Philippines Cita Avecilla and 1970 Bb. Pilipinas-Universe...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
OPM scene adapts to new normal with 1st virtual music festival
By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Now in its sixth year, the Linggo Ng Musikang Pilipino is adapting to the “new normal” of the OPM scene with its...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Introducing Pop Smoke
By Baby A. Gil | 1 day ago
Just when you think hip-hop music has settled down into the whispered musings of now in the money, ex-street poets, a new...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Listen to Maymay’s story about young love
By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
Maymay Entrata joins the digital-content trend by being part of Listen To Love. She is Master Lovecaster DJ Zari, a narrator,...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with