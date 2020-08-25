Yassi Pressman shares COVID-19 scare in â€˜Ang Probinsyanoâ€™ after Mark Leviste tested positive

MANILA, Philippines — “Ang Probinsyano” star Yassi Pressman assured that Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste did not get novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on the set of ABS-CBN’s longest-running action-drama series.

In a recent online interview with Philstar.com and other media outlets following her launch as new Nivea endorser, Yassi shared how worried they were on the set upon learning that Leviste tested positive.

“Si Vice Gov Mark, when we found out that he was positive, everyone was very concerned. Pero we’re pretty sure that it didn’t come from our set because the last time of taping was July 7 yata, if I’m not mistaken, and it takes parang two weeks to really confirm if you have the virus to be found out if it’s there. And the swab tests just came out, so we’re pretty sure ‘di n’ya nakuha sa set namin,” Yassi explained.

Leviste debuted on the show last month as a staff member of the character portrayed by Coco Martin’s new nemesis, Richard Gutierrez.

Last August 15, the politician shared that after completing his isolation, he retested negative and has fully recovered.

Yassi admitted that when they were asked to return to physical taping during the enhanced community quarantine, she was adamant about reprising her role in the show.

“Sobra pong nakakatuwa. I wasn’t even sure if I was willing to come back… I was afraid that I would be sick and my family becomes sick, too,” she confessed.

“But it was a family decision to go back to safety, to go back to work again… ‘Pagdating ko naman, I am very thankful to ABS-CBN for ensuring the safety of the staff. Sabi ko nga para kaming nasa isang bubble like the NBA bubble where no one goes in and out. At kahit gano pa ‘yun kahirap, at the end of the day, that’s what’s going to keep us safe. Kung ‘yun ang kailangan isacrifice, we have to take that sacrifice.”

Yassi assured all their “Ang Probinsyano” fans that they follow very strict safety protocols on set.

“Grabe kasi protocols namin… We get a swab test before we go in and go out. We’re not allowed to leave. No visitors allowed, kahit ‘yung family namin. So pretty sure na contained kami and we hope to keep it that way,” she explained.

“Of course, we’re scared na rin but we’re really doing our best to keep it a safe, healthy environment, for every staff working. Every life matters. We’re hoping for the best and we’re praying for it as well.”

