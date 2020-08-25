COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Yassi Pressman shares COVID-19 scare in â€˜Ang Probinsyanoâ€™ after Mark Leviste tested positive
Yassi is the new face of Nivea Whitening Deo Essence 0% Alcohol in Hokkaido Rose. To prove its effectiveness, Yassi did a TikTok dance challenge with confidence even as she raised her underarms.  “It smells good. It smells like flowers,” she laughed. “Kahit anong gawin mo for the whole day, lagpas pa whole day, because it gives 48-hour protection. It has 36x more anti-oxidants and natural ingredients like licorice and Vitamin E that provide natural and effective whitening for your underarms.”
Photo release
Yassi Pressman shares COVID-19 scare in ‘Ang Probinsyano’ after Mark Leviste tested positive
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - August 25, 2020 - 12:14pm

MANILA, Philippines — “Ang Probinsyano” star Yassi Pressman assured that Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste did not get novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on the set of ABS-CBN’s longest-running action-drama series.

In a recent online interview with Philstar.com and other media outlets following her launch as new Nivea endorser, Yassi shared how worried they were on the set upon learning that Leviste tested positive.

“Si Vice Gov Mark, when we found out that he was positive, everyone was very concerned. Pero we’re pretty sure that it didn’t come from our set because the last time of taping was July 7 yata, if I’m not mistaken, and it takes parang two weeks to really confirm if you have the virus to be found out if it’s there. And the swab tests just came out, so we’re pretty sure ‘di n’ya nakuha sa set namin,” Yassi explained.

Leviste debuted on the show last month as a staff member of the character portrayed by Coco Martin’s new nemesis, Richard Gutierrez.

Related: Richard Gutierrez stays loyal to ABS-CBN amid rumors of stars' TV5 exodus

Last August 15, the politician shared that after completing his isolation, he retested negative and has fully recovered.

Yassi admitted that when they were asked to return to physical taping during the enhanced community quarantine, she was adamant about reprising her role in the show.

“Sobra pong nakakatuwa. I wasn’t even sure if I was willing to come back… I was afraid that I would be sick and my family becomes sick, too,” she confessed. 

“But it was a family decision to go back to safety, to go back to work again… ‘Pagdating ko naman, I am very thankful to ABS-CBN for ensuring the safety of the staff. Sabi ko nga para kaming nasa isang bubble like the NBA bubble where no one goes in and out. At kahit gano pa ‘yun kahirap, at the end of the day, that’s what’s going to keep us safe. Kung ‘yun ang kailangan isacrifice, we have to take that sacrifice.”

Yassi assured all their “Ang Probinsyano” fans that they follow very strict safety protocols on set.

“Grabe kasi protocols namin… We get a swab test before we go in and go out. We’re not allowed to leave. No visitors allowed, kahit ‘yung family namin. So pretty sure na contained kami and we hope to keep it that way,” she explained.

“Of course, we’re scared na rin but we’re really doing our best to keep it a safe, healthy environment, for every staff working. Every life matters. We’re hoping for the best and we’re praying for it as well.”

RELATED: 'Ang Probinsyano,' ABS-CBN shows to return on-air

YASSI PRESSMAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Walang bahong hindi lalabas': Sarah Balabagan claims Arnold Clavio is father of first born
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Former Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) Sarah Balabagan revealed that Kapuso broadcaster Arnold Clavio is the father of her...
Entertainment
fbfb
Bong Revilla to be discharged from hospital after receiving COVID-19 treatment
By Jan Milo Severo | 18 hours ago
Senator Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr. revealed today that he will be discharged from the hospital and will continue his novel...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Long-delayed announcement': Director Jerrold Tarog on 'Darna' postponement
By Jan Milo Severo | 17 hours ago
Director Jerrold Tarog reacted on the postponement of his upcoming movie “Darna” after Star Cinema announced that...
Entertainment
fbfb
Ivana Alawi: You can look but you cannot touch
By Ricky Lo | 2 days ago
Sorry to disappoint prospective “bidders” but Ivana Alawi is not up for grabs.
Entertainment
fbfb
Pauleen Luna-Sotto shares Bossing Vic’s reaction to her new TV5 show
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 days ago
According to Pauleen, Vic never asked her to stop working, more so, to work for another network or show.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
17 hours ago
Isko Moreno releases P151M hazard pay, opens new Lagusnilad honoring COVID-19 frontliners
By Jan Milo Severo | 17 hours ago
Actor and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno announced that his city has allocated P151 million as hazard pay for local government workers...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
He gets a high from flying & singing
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Up 30,000 feet in the sky, closer to heaven as the Jose Mari Chan Philippine Airlines song aptly puts it, flight attendant...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Edson Guido, my favorite number-cruncher
By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
If you’re a regular viewer or listener of DZMM Teleradyo, the name “Edson Guido” will be familiar to y...
Entertainment
fbfb
2 days ago
Evil in academe
By Pablo A. Tariman | 2 days ago
The story of the Korean drama, Sky Castle, is pretty familiar even in a local setting.
Entertainment
fbfb
2 days ago
‘Home Is Where The Art Is’
By Joey de Leon | 2 days ago
The last few weeks ay back to painting Ang Poet Nyo!
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with