Listen to Maymayâ€™s story about young love

MANILA, Philippines — Maymay Entrata joins the digital-content trend by being part of Listen To Love. She is Master Lovecaster DJ Zari, a narrator, in the love(pod)cast series, produced by Star Cinema and accessed via Facebook, YouTube and Spotify.

“My character is connected to the story and at the same time to the audience,” said the Kapamilya star in a recent virtual media call. “Parang kung ano yung nakikita ko sa eksena, sinasabi ko sa kanila (What I see, as a narrator, in the scenes, I tell it to the audience), mas kinaklaro ko kung ano yung nangyayari sa eksena (I clarify everything).”

DJ Zari possesses the “privileged characteristics” of a play’s chorus (that gives exposition and makes comments) and a fictional work’s participant-observer. With that position, she will add texture to Listen To Love’s first story, The Four Bad Boys and Me, an adaptation of the Wattpad novel by Tina Lata.

“My character is able to speak to the character of Kaori,” shared Maymay. “(DJ Zari) is like her imaginary friend. Kausap niya ako sa utak lang niya (we’re communicating with our own minds), but my character seems to be also in the scene. Parang nakikipag-tsismis ako, witness ako sa lahat ng nangyayari at sinasabi ko sa kanila.” Playing as another point of view in the story, Maymay is up for the challenge and enjoying every aspect of the role.

According to the information given by Star Cinema, the narrative has a nerdy girl Candice Gonzales (played by Kaori Oinuma) and four heartthrobs Marky, Jeydon, Charles and Troy (Jeremiah Lisbo, Rhys Miguel, Mark Rivera and Aljon Mendoza). They will meet and “clash.” Some of them will find love.

“It was really challenging,” Maymay reflected on doing a lovecast series in the new normal. “The process was never easy.” This adjustment required the cast members initially to be more than just actors. Maymay said they also had to look after other aspects of production such as “the lights, the camera and the audio. I thought it wasn’t possible to wrap up everything in just a day. I simply admire the whole cast. Audiences can listen to (it via Spotify) and watch it on Facebook, YouTube, dun nila makikita yung arte. Despite the (technical challenges)… (na) hindi naging madali. However, when everything was done, (I could say) we learned a lot from it. (I think) it was all worth it.” Maymay was also thankful to have been given the chance to act and appreciate even more the work production people do.

Listen To Love is Maymay’s project after I Love You 2, her latest single. The digital series will see her share the limelight with young stars, which makes her their ate. She didn’t mind becoming one because even inside the Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) house, Maymay gladly played a sister to fellow housemates. Somehow, this is also Maymay’s way to pay it forward, the kindness and the support established actors gave her when she was starting out. She is willing to work with anyone for “everyone has his own talent and abilities. I can learn from both sides (from old and new actors),” said Maymay. “(I’m happy) that now they (new stars) are asking for my advice… I feel blessed. Patuloy pa rin yung blessings na dumarating sa akin.” She acknowledged the role Star Cinema, Star Magic and Star Music have played in her career and in this fairytale-like life Maymay has.

With respect to working on projects without her loveteam mate Edward Barber, Maymay said, “It’s good that we have our own solo projects because (through them,) we (will) grow as individuals. We still have upcoming projects.”

The Four Bad Boys and Me is directed by Joel Ferrer and also stars Karina Bautista, Jenny Jamora, Alora Sasam, Chie Filomeno and Stacy Chua. Catch its premiere on Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m. via Star Cinema’s official Facebook page and YouTube channel.