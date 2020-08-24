Isko Moreno releases P151M hazard pay, opens new Lagusnilad honoring COVID-19 frontliners

MANILA, Philippines — Actor and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno announced that his city has allocated P151 million as hazard pay for local government workers who physically showed up to work during the last enhanced community quarantine.

"Hazard pay ihahandog ng Manila City government! Pinirmahan po natin ngayong araw ang Ordinance No. 8667, na naglalayong makapaghandog ng P500 per day na COVID-19 hazard pay para sa city government personnel na nagreport physically sa trabaho noong nasa ilalim tayo ng Enhanced Community Quarantine. P151 million po ang budget na naka-allocate para dito," he announced on Facebook today.

Related Stories Isko Moreno turns over modeling fee for Pandacan Church reconstruction

BREAKING: Hazard pay ihahandog ng Manila City government! Pinirmahan po natin ngayong araw ang Ordinance No. 8667, na... Posted by Isko Moreno Domagoso on Monday, August 24, 2020

Earlier today, the Manila mayor also shared before and after photos of famous city landmark Lagusnilad.

Before and after photos of the Lagusnilad Underpass. Manila, God First! (????: Department of Tourism, Culture and Arts of Manila) Posted by Isko Moreno Domagoso on Monday, August 24, 2020

In his Facebook account, the actor-turned politician posted photos of the newly renovated underpass in front of Manila City Hall.

“Pormal na po nating binuksan kaninang umaga ang mas pinabago at mas pinagandang Lagusnilad Underpass!” Moreno wrote.

“Maraming salamat po sa Department of Engineering and Public Works, National Commission on Culture and the Arts, National Parks and Development Committee and Intramuros Administratin,” he added.

Moreno dedicated the renovation to Manila's youth.

“This is for you. Ito po ang handog ng Pamahalaang Lungsod ng Maynila para sa mga Batang Maynila. Mas ligtas at mas maaliwalas na Lagusnilad Underpass. Manila, God First!” he wrote.

According to reports, the once filthy underpass now includes improved features like motion sensors and touch screens, light-emitting diode (LED) lighting, an enhanced security system, and even a bookstore.

A portion of the underpass also pays tribute to unsung COVID-19 hero frontliners as seen on wall murals dominated by depictions of Philippine history that happened in Manila.

In time for Buwan ng Wika, the underpass also has signages with Baybayin translations.