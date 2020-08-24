COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Bong Revilla to be discharged from hospital after receiving COVID-19 treatment
Sen. Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr. sharing his COVID-19 status from his hospital bed.
Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr. via Facebook
Bong Revilla to be discharged from hospital after receiving COVID-19 treatment
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - August 24, 2020 - 6:14pm

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr. revealed today that he will be discharged from the hospital and will continue his novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) treatment at home.

In a Facebook post, the actor shared the "great news."

"The doctors have cleared me for discharge. I am so excited to go home. Hindi pa po tapos ang aking pagpapagaling, but they said I am strong and well enough to continue treatment at home," he said.

"Again, maraming maraming salamat po sa inyong mga panalangin. Sobrang nakakataba ng puso ang inyong mga ipinarating na dasal at mga words of encouragement and well wishes. I cannot thank all of you enough."

Yesterday, the solon shared in a separate post that he is responding well to his medication and treatment after he was rushed to the hospital due to pneumonia.

In his Facebook page, the actor-politician thanked his supporters for the prayers and concerns. 

"Maraming salamat po sa inyong lahat na hindi bumitaw at tuloy-tuloy na nagdasal para sa aking kalusugan," Bong said. 

"I am responding well to the treatment and medication, and with your prayers, I am beating COVID-19." 

Bong thanked God for guiding the health workers in this difficult time. He also express gratitude to all frontliners for their sacrifice for the country. 

"Thank you dear God for guiding all health workers and giving them the strength to push on in these difficult times, and blessing them with your healing hands for them to in turn heal us," he said. 

"Salamat sa mga doktor at nurse na susi sa aking paggaling at paggaling ng marami nating mga kababayan. Thank you all. Thank you."

Last August 10, Bong shared that he tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after someone from his household and a member of his staff got the deadly virus. 

RELATED: 'Tuloy pa rin ang laban': Lani Mercado on Bong Revilla's COVID-19 battle

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS RAMON BONG REVILLA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ivana Alawi: You can look but you cannot touch
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Sorry to disappoint prospective “bidders” but Ivana Alawi is not up for grabs.
Entertainment
fbfb
“P-pop on the upswing this New Normal”
By Gil Villa | 3 days ago
If you look at it, with the immensely available talent and massive following of K-pop in the country, it only takes time...
Entertainment
fbfb
He gets a high from flying & singing
By Ricky Lo | 19 hours ago
Up 30,000 feet in the sky, closer to heaven as the Jose Mari Chan Philippine Airlines song aptly puts it, flight attendant...
Entertainment
fbfb
Pauleen Luna-Sotto speaks up on 'Eat Bulaga' losing 'It’s Showtime' as free TV competitor
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 5 days ago
Pauleen hosts the new TV5 morning show “Chika, BESH! Basta Everyday Super Happy” with former Kapamilya star...
Entertainment
fbfb
Ka Tunying & Gerry Baja find new home in dzRH
By Ricky Lo | 16 days ago
It is said that when the Supreme Network Boss closes a door, He somehow instantly opens a window.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
43 minutes ago
'Long-delayed announcement': Director Jerrold Tarog on 'Darna' postponement
By Jan Milo Severo | 43 minutes ago
Director Jerrold Tarog reacted on the postponement of his upcoming movie “Darna” after Star Cinema announced that...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 hour ago
Isko Moreno releases P151M hazard pay, opens new Lagusnilad honoring COVID-19 frontliners
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Actor and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno announced that his city has allocated P151 million as hazard pay for local government workers...
Entertainment
fbfb
8 hours ago
'Walang bahong hindi lalabas': Sarah Balabagan claims Arnold Clavio is father of first born
By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
Former Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) Sarah Balabagan revealed that Kapuso broadcaster Arnold Clavio is the father of her...
Entertainment
fbfb
19 hours ago
Edson Guido, my favorite number-cruncher
By Pat-P Daza | 19 hours ago
If you’re a regular viewer or listener of DZMM Teleradyo, the name “Edson Guido” will be familiar to y...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Evil in academe
By Pablo A. Tariman | 1 day ago
The story of the Korean drama, Sky Castle, is pretty familiar even in a local setting.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with