Bong Revilla to be discharged from hospital after receiving COVID-19 treatment

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr. revealed today that he will be discharged from the hospital and will continue his novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) treatment at home.

In a Facebook post, the actor shared the "great news."

"The doctors have cleared me for discharge. I am so excited to go home. Hindi pa po tapos ang aking pagpapagaling, but they said I am strong and well enough to continue treatment at home," he said.

"Again, maraming maraming salamat po sa inyong mga panalangin. Sobrang nakakataba ng puso ang inyong mga ipinarating na dasal at mga words of encouragement and well wishes. I cannot thank all of you enough."

Yesterday, the solon shared in a separate post that he is responding well to his medication and treatment after he was rushed to the hospital due to pneumonia.

In his Facebook page, the actor-politician thanked his supporters for the prayers and concerns.

"Maraming salamat po sa inyong lahat na hindi bumitaw at tuloy-tuloy na nagdasal para sa aking kalusugan," Bong said.

"I am responding well to the treatment and medication, and with your prayers, I am beating COVID-19."

Bong thanked God for guiding the health workers in this difficult time. He also express gratitude to all frontliners for their sacrifice for the country.

"Thank you dear God for guiding all health workers and giving them the strength to push on in these difficult times, and blessing them with your healing hands for them to in turn heal us," he said.

"Salamat sa mga doktor at nurse na susi sa aking paggaling at paggaling ng marami nating mga kababayan. Thank you all. Thank you."

Last August 10, Bong shared that he tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after someone from his household and a member of his staff got the deadly virus.

