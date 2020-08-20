Maymay Entrata: No point falling in love with a bad boy

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Maymay Entrata revealed that it is okay for her and love team partner Edward Barber to go on separate projects together.

In a virtual press conference for her new show "Listen To Love: The Four Bad Boys and Me," Maymay said their separate projects will help them grow individually.

"'Pag may sariling proyekto, okay lang po sa amin ni Edward," she enthused.

Maymay will play a disc jockey in the Wattpad and Star Cinema collaboration.

She also shared what she learned about love.

"Love lesson na natutunan ko sa sarili ko ay mas i-take time pa na kilalanin ang tao na gusto mo mahalin pang habangbuhay," Maymay said.

When asked if she will be courted by four bad boys just like in the show, Maymay said she will not give bad boys a chance.

"Tayong mga babae naniniwala ako na may sinet na tayo na standards. Dahil naka-set na 'yun, hindi na mahirap mag-eliminate. 'Pag nakita kong bad boy silang apat, wala na silang chance. Bakit ko pa sasayangin oras ko na baguhin sila? Pero kung willing magbago, why not," she said.

Despite the pandemic and ABS-CBN shutdown, Maymay said she is still very thankful for projects coming her way.

"Very thankful. Sobrang blessed kasi sa kabila ng mga nangyayari ay patuloy pa rin ang blessing na dumadating sa'kin at patuloy ang pagpapasaya natin sa mga Kapamilya."

Apart from Maymay, other cast members to be seen on "The Four Bad Boys and Me" are Karina Bautista, Aljon Mendoza, Chie Filomeno, Mark Rivera, Alora Sasam, Kaori Oinuma, Rhys Miguel and Jeremiah Lisbo.

Directed by Joel Ferrer, "The Four Boys and Me" is an adaptation of the Wattpad novel with the same title written by Tina Lata.

"The Four Boys and Me" is the first installment of “Listen to Love,” which is described by Star Cinema as a “lovecast” series, or a podcast anthology that falls under the love-story genre.

"The Four Boys and Me" will be available on Star Cinema’s YouTube and Facebook pages and on Spotify starting August 27.