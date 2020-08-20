Lolit Solis happy for Nadine Lustre's 'walang pagka laos' new business

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran columnist Lolit Solis is happy that Kapamilya actress Nadine Lustre entered food business because according to her, food is forever unlike a showbiz career.

In her Instagram account, the talent manager said food business is perfect during this time of the pandemic.

"Ang ganda naman na naisip ni Nadine Lustre na pasukin ang food business ngayon pandemic Salve. Dapat talaga marami kang idea para kumita lalo pa at uso ngayon ang mga small business na hindi kailangan ang malaking puhunan," Lolit said.

"Dapat sa mga artista na meron mga kaalaman sa food o anuman bagay maging maabilidad, tignan mo ang daming mga bagong business na lumalago at bigla na lang malalaman mo na meron palang market dahil hinahanap ng iba," she added.

Lolit also said that other showbiz personalities who have a hobby like cooking should make it a business.

"Ang pagkain walang pagka laos, tuloy tuloy ang gusto diyan ng tao, lahat ng makita nila na bago sa mata, tiyak gusto nila lalo pa at masarap. Kaya nga iyon mga artista na may wido sa pagluluto, dapat gawin nila ito hindi lang hobby kundi business para pagka kitaan," she said.

She added that she was sure that Nadine's business will succeed.

"Pag artista pa naman, feeling mo masarap agad ang niluluto, kaya bongga agad. Sure ako, malakas iyon food business ni Nadine Lustre, dami order," she said.

Apart from food, Nadine is also into flower business, as seen on her Instagram account.

Last June, months after their much talked about breakup, Nadine and former boyfriend James Reid joined together in an online interview.

In an interview with Myx, James and Nadine talked about their excitement in releasing Nadine's upcoming full-length album.

"We're focusing mainly on empowerment and self-love,” James said of the theme of the album.

He also pointed out that the upcoming album is personal for Nadine because it tells stories she has gone through in the past.

"It's Nadine's experience. She's one of the strongest women that I know. She's been through so much, and I've seen her grow. The inspiration was all there. It was really just getting the people together to help tell that story,” James said.

For Nadine, the album is a perfect platform to help inspire people.

"This is the perfect platform or catalyst to help empower and inspire people who listen to my music. The album is very personal because it's all about what I went through, my experiences,” she said.