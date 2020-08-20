COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Robin Padilla picked to lead Army communications panel in less than a month
Robin and Mariel Padilla at the 2019 ABS-CBN Ball.
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - August 20, 2020 - 4:26pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Robin Padilla has been elected by the Philippine Army Multi-Sectoral Advisory Board (PA MSAB) as Chairperson of its Strategic Communication Committee.

The advisory board, which consists of individual representatives from the government, non-government, media, business, defense and youth sectors, elected Robin through video conference on July 30.

 

 

Robin was inducted into the board just three weeks prior together with Davao City Mayor and presidential daughter Sara Duterte.

 

 

The 50-year-old succeeded the committee's former chairperson, lawyer Alexander Lacson.

Robin will lead alongside elected Vice Chairperson, District Rep. Rufino Biazon (Muntinlupa), and members District Rep. Ruwell Peter Gonzaga (Davao de Oro), HRS Media and Communications CEO/Managing Director Harold Clavite and fellow actor Matteo Guidicelli.

“The Strategic Committee is one of PA MSAB’s four committees that collectively works towards promoting the continuity and sustainability of the Army Transformation Roadmap and encourage shared responsibility in its success,” the Philippine Army said in a release.

PHILIPPINE ARMY ROBIN PADILLA
