COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Pauleen Luna-Sotto speaks up on 'Eat Bulaga' losing 'Itâs Showtime' as free TV competitor
Pauleen hosts the new TV5 morning show “Chika, BESH! Basta Everyday Super Happy” with former Kapamilya star Pokwang and Star Magic artist Ria Atayde.
Archangel Media/Released
Pauleen Luna-Sotto speaks up on 'Eat Bulaga' losing 'It’s Showtime' as free TV competitor
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - August 19, 2020 - 4:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — Even long-time "Eat Bulaga" host Pauleen Luna-Sotto was sad when their rival noontime show "It's Showtime" went off-air on free TV when ABS-CBN's franchise expired last May and when Congress declined to renew its franchise.

"Honestly, for me and my husband, competition is okay," Pauleen told Philstar.com in an exclusive phone interview when asked about what she feels now that "Eat Bulaga" and "It's Showtime" are no longer competing in the free TV ratings game.

"And ang competition naman sa amin, hindi naman personalan eh. It makes the show better if you’re always on your toes, ‘di ba? You always try to better yourself."

Pauleen, however, clarified that losing a major competitor did not mean that they in "Eat Bulaga" have to rest on their laurels.

"N’ung nawalan s’ya ng ka-kompetensya, ‘di ko sinasabing nagrelax na ‘yung ‘Eat Bulaga.’ Of course, we’re still doing the best we can especially in a given situation like right now. But ‘yun nga, my husband (Vic Sotto) and I feel that competition is very important."

Pauleen hosts the new TV5 morning show “Chika, BESH! Basta Everyday Super Happy” with former Kapamilya star Pokwang and Star Magic artist Ria Atayde.

The show, which airs every 10 a.m. on TV5 with a next day replay in Colours Channel (Cignal TV ch 60) at 11 a.m., has on its lineup a lot of ABS-CBN stars that lost work when the network failed to renew its franchise.

Apart from Pauleen's co-hosts Pokwang and Ria, among the Kapamilya stars to be seen on "Chika, BESH!" were pilot episode guest Sofia Andres, as well as upcoming guests JC de Vera, Ruffa Gutierrez, Richard Yap and celebrity couple Kim Molina and Jerald Napoles.

"Marami pong nawalan ng trabaho, hindi lang artista, marami talaga. Even ‘Eat Bulaga’ was off-air for a while. Even my friends, non-showbiz friends… In general na lang po. Filipinos are really very resilient. Gagawa nang gagawa ng paraan," said Pauleen, who shared that even she had to make milk tea from home and deliver her products around their village when her milk tea business was shut down. 

"For Filipinos everywhere, ‘wag na lang natin tanggalin ‘yung dasal. Magdasal tayo araw-araw. ‘Wag tayo agad-agad mawawalan ng pag-asa. Ako, I really believe that one day, it will all come back to normal. Hopefully, that day would be soon."

RELATED: Kapamilya, Kapuso stars display 'unexpected' chemistry in new TV5 show

EAT BULAGA! IT'S SHOWTIME PAULEEN LUNA TV5
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Bong Revilla rushed to hospital after developing pneumonia due to COVID-19
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
"Hospital care badly needed. Father we lift him up to you," she added. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Ogie Diaz confirms LizQuen got offers from GMA, TV5, Viva
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya TV host and talent manager Ogie Diaz revealed that GMA7, TV5 and Viva expressed their interest to have Liza Soberano...
Entertainment
fbfb
Actress-turned-Carmelite nun Chin Chin Gutierrez asked to pray for Philippines amid COVID-19 pandemic
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Former actress Chin Chin Gutierrez is now a full-pledged nun, according to veteran showbiz columnist Lolit Solis. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Did Eric Fructuoso turn to driving tricycle to survive COVID-19 crisis?
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
(Update 2: Aug. 16, 2020, 6:49 p.m.) This is what former actor Eric Fructuoso revealed following an Instagram...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Still grieving': Bea Alonzo shares life a month after ABS-CBN franchise denial
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Bea Alonzo admitted that she is still grieving ABS-CBN's franchise denial. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
WATCH: Richard Juan weighs in why K-Dramas are 'better' than Filipino dramas
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 hour ago
A teleserye star himself, the “Love Thy Woman” actor maintained that “better” is a subjective word...
Entertainment
fbfb
4 hours ago
No social distancing with Alden Richards? Bea Alonzo reacts
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Bea Alonzo denied that she and Kapuso actor Alden Richards did not follow safety protocols when they shot...
Entertainment
fbfb
18 hours ago
Pacman’s son nixes boxing for rapping
By Ricky Lo | 18 hours ago
When Michael Pacquiao, Sen. Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao’s son, “debuted” that number on Wish 107.5...
Entertainment
fbfb
18 hours ago
The pandemic has not stopped the Itchyworms from making music
By Nathalie Tomada | 18 hours ago
In this time of pandemic, the music scene may be down but not out. It appears that the coronavirus quarantine has even driven...
Entertainment
fbfb
18 hours ago
Learn more about the culinary world with Maximum Foodie
By Jerry Donato | 18 hours ago
“As a producer of content, you always want a catchy name.”
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with