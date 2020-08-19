COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
No social distancing with Alden Richards? Bea Alonzo reacts
Bea Alonzo and Alden Richards
Bea Alonzo, Alden Richards via Instagram, screenshots
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - August 19, 2020 - 1:34pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Bea Alonzo denied that she and Kapuso actor Alden Richards did not follow safety protocols when they shot a commercial together. 

It can be recalled that Bea and Alden were spotted in a Thailand airport earlier this year. Bea said that they were there to shoot a commercial for a shampoo endorsement. She clarified that the shoot took place before lockdowns were imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, so physical distancing and wearing masks were not yet required at that time.

"We had to shoot a commercial in Bangkok early this year when there wasn’t one case in the Philippines yet. It was a commitment that we could not cancel and we very mindful of the protocols during that time," Bea told Philstar.com in an exclusive e-mail interview following her launch as new Avon Philippines endorser.

It was last month when BeaDen (as fans fondly call their love team) released photos of them together as part of the endorsement. Some internet users commented on the pair's Instagram posts and asked why they were not wearing face masks and were not practicing social distancing.

Bea, however, did not confirm or deny if there are other projects, like a movie, that is in the works involving her and Alden.

Alden, in his interviews in the past, admitted that he wants to team up with Bea in a movie after the success of "Hello Love Goodbye" with Kathryn Bernardo. 

“I’m such a fan of ‘One More Chance,’ and she knows that. I was starstruck the first time I saw her and John Lloyd Cruz,” Alden said in his past interviews with the press, including Philstar.com.

Alden also said that working with Bea was easy. 

“She’s very kind and easy to be with. Being able to work with someone you used to idolize is fun and humbling."

