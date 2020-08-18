COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
#Selpink: Blackpink, Selena Gomez release more clues about collaborating during pandemic
Selena Gomez during her "Revival" Concert at MOA Arena, Pasay City, Philippines last 2016; Blackpink
Philstar.com/AJ Bolando, file; Guinness World Records
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - August 18, 2020 - 12:19pm

MANILA, Philippines — International pop star Selena Gomez revealed a teaser of her new single with South Korean pop sensation Blackpink.

In an Instagram post today, Selena showed a picture of a Chevrolet van with a placard that read "Selpink."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

SELPINK pulling up soon. 8/28

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

 

"SELPINK pulling up soon. 8/28," she said of the single to be released on August 28.

On Twitter, Blinks or Blackpink fans shared a translated quote from Blackpink Jisoo saying how it was working with Selena.

"We couldn’t meet and work in person, but we were able to finish the project after coordinating our time and communicating with each other several times. She’s a great worldwide star; I thought she was so cool and outspoken when she shared her opinions freely," Jisoo, who will star in her first Korean drama project, was quoted as saying.

Last week, Selena and Blackpink also became viral after they announced their collaboration. 

"So SO excited to announce @ygofficialblink and I have a new song coming out August 28th! You can presave it here," Selena wrote. 

The South Korean all-girl group also posted on their Instagram account tagging Selena. 

Selena commented on Blackpink's post with heart emojis. 

The announcement came after YG Entertainment revealed the week before that a pop star will be collaborating with Blackpink. 

Pinoy Blinks expressed on social media their excitement for the collaboration. 

"We'll be having a SELPINK song this August 28! Anticipate WORLD DOMINATION SECOND WAVE! BLINKS WILL POUR LOVE ON IT!" Blackpink PH wrote. 

"AAHHHHH PLEASE SOMEONE TELL ME THAT I AIN'T DREAMING AND IF I'M DREAMING PLEASE DON'T WAKE ME UP FROM THIS WONDERFUL DREAM," another user said. 

RELATED: Blackpink makes history with at least 3 world records for 'How You Like That'

BLACKPINK SELENA GOMEZ
