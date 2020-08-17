Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo wowed by dance crew for showcasing Pinoy culture at 'World of Dance' semifinals

MANILA, Philippines — Hip-hop dance group UPeepz showcased Filipino culture at the "World of Dance" semifinals.

Wearing traditional Filipino constumes made of traditional Pinoy textiles, the group also danced the Filipino folk dance Tinikling to the tune of Black Eyed Peas' "Bebot."

Judge Jennifer Lopez praised the group, saying that they really deserve to be in the semifinals.

“You guys are a strong group, that’s why you’re here. You really feel like a crew and that’s what I like about the big groups. You know, when they really are good, they all dance almost as one, which I love,” Lopez said.

“It’s really about the routine that you do... There were moments that I love,” she added.

Dancer and choreographer Derek Hough, also a judge in the competition, also commended Upeepz.

“You guys just like ooze passion. I just feel your passion for dance so much and I love the fact that you brought in your culture into this piece,” Hough said.

Judge Ne-Yo also praised the Filipino group especially the "Tinikling" part.

“I love when the fans came out. The part that threw me was the bamboo part, but the things that I’ve come to know and appreciate you guys for was all there," he said.

UPeepz, however, didn't make it to the finals with a score of 89.

Dance groups MDC 3, Oxygen, Geometrie Variable and duo Jefferson y Adrianita made it to the finals.

MDC 3 emerged as “World of Dance” champions. — Video from NBC World of Dance via YouTube