WATCH: What's the real score between Richard Juan and Jane De Leon?

MANILA, Philippines — “Love Thy Woman” actor Richard Juan revealed the true nature of his connection to fellow Kapamilya star Jane De Leon.

The pair were seen together during the Red Charity Gala held October last year in Shangri-La the Fort, Taguig City.

“Wala. Wala. Wala,” Richard fired in an exclusive interview with Philstar.com. “As in wala. As in wala. As in friends, friends.”

He said he hasn’t spoken to the new "Darna" actress recently and made it a note to reconnect with his friends once again in the middle of the quarantine period.

“It's been such a crazy, hectic couple of months where a lot of the things that I've been doing I've been focusing on myself. And that's one thing I think I should do. I should start reaching out to my friends again.” — Video by Efigenio Toledo IV

