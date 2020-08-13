COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
'21 years and it was a blast': Anjo Yllana leaves 'Eat Bulaga' reportedly to host new noontime show
Anjo Yllana posts a 'throwback' photo with fellow former 'Eat Bulaga' host Toni Gonzaga.
Anjo Yllana via Facebook
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - August 13, 2020 - 12:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — Long-time "Eat Bulaga" host Anjo Yllana left the decades-old noontime show for good. 

In his Facebook account, Anjo said he already submit his resignation to the management as he thanked the "Dabarkads" for 21 years. 

 

With a heavy heart... today Aug.11 2020... I submit my resignation... thank you Dabarkads...thank you Eat Bulaga...21 years and it was a blast... Good Bye and all roads to your 50th??????????????????????????

Posted by Anjo Yllana on Monday, August 10, 2020
 

AFTER 21 YEARS Anjo Yllana announced on Tuesday that he has resigned from "Eat Bulaga!" after 21 years as a host in the hit noontime show.

Posted by Philippine Star on Wednesday, August 12, 2020

 

“With a heavy heart…today August 11, 2020…I submit my resignation.. thank you Dabarkads…thank you Eat Bulaga… 21 years and it was a blast…Goodbye and all roads to your 50th,” Anjo wrote. 

"Eat Bulaga" co-host Paolo Ballesteros commented on Anjo's post. 

"Awww. Goodluck labyu," Paolo told Anjo. 

Reports said that Anjo will have his own noontime show in NET25 with Kitkat Favia. 

Anjo was part of "Eat Bulaga" segment "Sugod Bahay." The segment, however, was suspended due to the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

 

Thank You and Good Night Dabarkads. 1999 out??????????????????????

Posted by Anjo Yllana on Wednesday, August 12, 2020

