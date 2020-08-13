BeyVico: Bea Alonzo reminisces meeting with Vico Sotto

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Bea Alonzo recalled her meeting with Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto two months ago.

In a recent Instagram live video, Bea said she have so much respect for the young politician.

“Alam mo I have so much respect for him because first-hand nakita ko how his people respect him. And talaga sobrang organized sila du’n. They practice social distancing, may sistema talaga du’n. So mas tumaas ‘yung respeto ko sa kanya in fact,” she said.

Bea and Vico met last June when the actress donated relief goods and disinfectants for Pasig City.

It can be recalled that Bea posted a photo of her and Vico in Instagram. The post came with a caption based on her movie "Four Sisters and a Wedding," where she starred with Vico's mother Coney Reyes.

"Hi Mama! Nakilala ko na ang paborito mo!" Bea wrote in the caption, referring to Coney, her mom in the movie.

In her live video, Bea explained why she captioned the photo as such.

“Kasi I thought it was just funny. Kasi ‘yung time na nandu'n kami, we were murmuring about it. Even ‘yung taga I AM HOPE. So I thought it would be funny if I post something like that. So hindi ko naman inaasahan na magiging ganun,” Bea said.

“Alam mo after hiyang-hiya ako talaga. Nakakainis pa si Janus (del Prado). ‘Yun ‘yung friend mo na nilalaglag ka. Alam mo ‘yun. Hiyang-hiya talaga ako sobra," she added.

Bea was referring to friend and fellow actor Janus del Prado's comment on the photo that said "#BeVico #BeyVico #Biko VOTE NOW!"

The actors' good friend, Dimples Romana voted with the hashtag "#BeyVico."

Bea clarified that she is helping during the pandemic to make others be aware of everyone's responsibility.

“As much as possible, I try not to make it about me. Kasi I feel like it’s bigger than me,” she said.

“We have a responsibility nowadays to make everyone aware about what’s happening. And so that they could help, too.”

The 32-year-old actress and the 31-year-old mayor are both single.

