The ‘plantitos’ and ‘plantitas’ of Kapuso network

“Plant parenting,” anyone?

Take a cue from GMA News and Public Affairs hosts and Kapuso artists who have indulged their inner plantitos and plantitas out passionately. It’s therapeutic as much as it is aesthetically appealing to the eye. They have allowed greenery to breathe life into their space and spruce up every dull corner in their homes.

How and when did your love for plants start?

Marian Rivera

• Marian Rivera: Mahilig talaga ako sa mga halaman, lalo na sa flowers. When I was pregnant, plants ang libangan ko, that’s why I took up classes about flower arrangement.

Susan Enriquez

• Susan Enriquez: Even before the pandemic, I was already into planting but mostly vegetables and fruits. Dami nang bunga! During the lockdown, when it was hard to buy goods in the market and grocery, we just harvested from our garden.

Connie Sison

• Connie Sison: My love for plants started three years ago when I went to Bulacan to buy plants to beautify my new home. But it was only during the lockdown that I got the time again to appreciate and add more plants around the house. Three years ago, I also grew vegetables around our property and just recently, I started planting more veggies, too.

• Suzi Entrata-Abrera: It was just only during quarantine! After about a month at home, I started ordering some indoor plants. Prior to quarantine, I had maybe three indoor plants and two of those belonged to my daughter as it has been known to all that I’m not too good at keeping plants alive. But during quarantine, I got better at taking care of them and keeping them alive. Now I’m actually able to propagate them!

• Lyn Ching: I was given some plants by a shop and though I have the opposite of a green thumb, I thought I’d give planting a try. It has been about two months and so far so good, my plants are alive. Unfortunately, the edible ones I tried to grow myself, like my celery and thyme, are between life and death so that sucks.

Bimca Umali

• Bianca Umali: My love for plants started during the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ). I wanted something new, a new hobby and then I discovered my love for plants.

Rocco Nacino

• Rocco Nacino: It all started during this pandemic. My girlfriend actually has a green thumb. Ako ‘yung sumusuporta sa hilig niya. Tapos all of a sudden, I memorized the names of the plants. Slowly, I fell in love with the therapeutic power of plants.

Benjamin Alves

• Benjamin Alves: During this lockdown, I just wanted to see something grow.

What is the best way to take care of indoor plants?

• Susan: I don’t water the plants every day and once in a while pina-paarawan ko. Taking care of plants is by trial and error. Different ways for different plants.

• Connie: For my indoor plants, I make sure not to overwater them and they have indirect sunlight on them every morning. I touch them gently whenever I can as a sign of my admiration for them.

• Suzi: I think most plants still need some kind of sunlight but believe me there are those that thrive with very little sunshine such as the “ZZ” plant and the Sansevieria. I only know this because those are the plants my daughter has had for over a year and both are still alive and thriving with very little sunshine and watering.

Indoor plants will likely need less watering than outdoor ones that are exposed to the elements. Dip your finger in the soil and when it feels moist, wait another day to water. Most plants (so I’ve heard) die more from overwatering rather than underwatering. Also, open the window and place your plants near that area every day if you can. Everything (and everyone) could use a bit of sunshine.

• Lyn: Stop overwatering. That’s actually my problem. When the leaves become droopy, I automatically reach for my water jug until I was told that they’re overwatered. Only then did I dial it down.

• Bianca: The best way to take care of indoor plants is first, you are ready to be a plant parent. Know when to and when not to water them and know what their care needs are. It’s not easy being a plant mom but it makes me happy.

• Rocco: Give them indirect sunlight, watching over them from time to time and never overwater them.

• Benjamin: One of the best ways of taking care of plants is by talking to them.

How does being a plant parent help you and your overall well-being?

• Marian: Plants are like humans. May feelings din sila at gusto nila ng mabuting pag-aalaga. They help you to be happy, especially when you see your plants are healthy. They also give positive energy sa house and help purify the air.

• Susan: It helps a lot para mabawasan ang anxiety, paranoia and stress, especially ngayong pandemic.

• Connie: I love that my plants help give me positive vibes, especially during this time of pandemic. Seeing them around automatically brightens my day. It’s therapeutic for me to see how my plants have grown so healthy. When they are healthy, you know that they’re happy, too. It’s just refreshing to the soul.

• Suzi: Being a plant parent helps me become more aware and appreciative of nature and living things. I’ve learned that care and attention are needed to encourage anything to thrive. That no matter how black a thumb you had in the past, all that can change if you really become interested in plant care. Our home has truly become more beautiful and vibrant, thanks to our lovely plants!

• Lyn: My kids joke about those plants being their siblings because I’m their mom which makes me smile. I love talking to my plants and having some “me time” with them. Even my husband knows that my plants help calm me down. Whenever I get upset about anything, I get my water spray and start spraying their leaves and talking to my “other kids.” It’s great since I can say anything I want without expecting any answers. Sometimes knowing that is enough.

• Bianca: It makes me happy and fulfilled. It’s surprising how taking care of plants can teach someone plenty of lessons and can make you realize a lot in life. Plants help keep me calm, patient and peaceful.

• Rocco: Like I said, it’s therapeutic. It gives you goals to look forward to, as simple as hoping for another leaf to open up. This results in enthusiasm and optimism for the plant’s health and unknowingly yourself as well.

• Benjamin: It’s a good sense of accomplishment to water a plant and see it grow.