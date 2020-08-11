COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
LIST: TV5 shows with Kapamilya, Kapuso stars â but where is Kris Aquino's?
Kris Aquino introducing her new TV5 show 'Love Life with Kris.'
Kris Aquino via Instagram, screenshot
LIST: TV5 shows with Kapamilya, Kapuso stars — but where is Kris Aquino's?
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - August 11, 2020 - 3:17pm

MANILA, Philippines — TV5 revived its entertainment production with new shows starring by both Kapamilya and Kapuso stars. 

TV5 President and Chief Executive Officer Robert Galang said in a recent online press conference that the network will reclaim its position as one of the top networks in the country through the new entertainment lineup. 

“We have so many developments happening now in TV5, which will have tremendous implications on the network’s programming. As all of you know, the broadcasting industry is experiencing a major transformation and the changes that we are seeing now have left many Filipinos hungry for entertainment options," Galang said. 

"This has opened up for us unprecedented opportunities for both our free-to-air business which is TV5 and our pay TV business which is Cignal."

During the virtual launch, the network enumerated its new entertainment programs:  

'Chika, BESH! (Basta Everyday Super Happy)'

This new morning show will be hosted by Ria Atayde, Pauleen Luna and Pokwang. Ria told Philstar.com that she's really grateful to TV5 for the opportunity to host a morning show. 

Related: Kris Aquino's TV5 show reportedly canceled anew; Ria Atayde thankful to host TV5 show

'Fit for Life'

Hosted by Jessy Mendiola, the fitness show aims to inspire people to commit to a healthier lifestyle. 

'Usapang Real Life'

Veteran broadcaster Luchi Cruz-Valdez will host the talk show. Reports said that new "Darna" Jane de Leon and Karen Davila will be the show's first guests. 

'Bawal na Game Show'

"Eat Bulaga" TV hosts and comedians Wally Bayola and Paolo Ballesteros will be hosting this new game show. 

'Fill in the Bank'

Rival comedians from the Kapuso and Kapamilya networks Jose Manalo and Pokwang will host the show for the Kapatid network. 

'Bangon Talentadong Pinoy'

Hosted by Ryan Agoncillo, the new talent show will feature Filipino creativity in the middle of the pandemic. John Arcilla, Janice de Belen and Joross Gamboa will be the talent scouts in the pilot episode.

Kris Aquino's show not announced

Kris Aquino's new show "Love Life with Kris" was not announced as part of the lineup during the virtual launch. A TV5 insider exclusively told Philstar.com that show has been cancelled again. 

Kris, however, has not yet released a statement on the allegation. In her Instagram post recently, she gave a preview of her TV5 show, "Love Life with Kris."

KRIS AQUINO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ka Tunying & Gerry Baja find new home in dzRH
By Ricky Lo | 3 days ago
It is said that when the Supreme Network Boss closes a door, He somehow instantly opens a window.
Entertainment
fbfb
Sam Milby asserts Catriona Gray is 'the one' following Clint Bondad's 'Ang Sa'yo ay Akin' screenshot
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
The series also marks a major milestone as it is the first teleserye to be fully launched on Kapamilya Online Live.
Entertainment
fbfb
Bea Alonzo looks back at rejections, life as an ‘extra’
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 hours ago
According to the actress, she shared that story to remind everyone “to never let anything, not even a heartbreak or...
Entertainment
fbfb
Stars in new means of earning (Last of three parts)
By Ricky Lo | 16 hours ago
Yes, there’s money outside of showbiz. One just has to be resourceful like Jennylyn Mercado (restaurant and spa business)...
Entertainment
fbfb
Will Korina surface on TV5?
By Ricky Lo | 5 days ago
With the end of the ABS-CBN franchise, it’s but natural for the network talents to, so to speak, look for greener pastures....
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
16 hours ago
Jamie Foxx uses celebrity power to mentor new talent
By Nathalie Tomada | 16 hours ago
Hollywood A-lister Jamie Foxx topbills Netflix’s upcoming superhero-themed film Project Power. It’s not your typical...
Entertainment
fbfb
20 hours ago
ABS-CBN marks Gina Lopez's first death anniversary with new book
20 hours ago
ABS-CBN Corporation and ABS-CBN Foundation (AFI) commemorate the first death anniversary of Gina Lopez with a month-long celebration...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
WATCH: Fil-Am 'Miss Saigon' star Jon Jon Briones in new Netflix series with Sharon Stone
1 day ago
Witness the origin of one the world’s most iconic characters brought to life by the creator of "American Horror Story,"...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Son Ye-jin wants to crash land on the Philippines so badly
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
South Korean actress Son Ye-jin revealed that she wanted to go to the Philippines to shoot her new commercial for telecommunications...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
'Hindi mo mayakap, mahagkan': Lani Mercado shares hardship of caring for COVID-19 patients like Bong Revilla
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
"Nag-chichill ako. Hirap pala nito. Walang makatulong sa’yo, mag-isa ka."
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with