LIST: TV5 shows with Kapamilya, Kapuso stars — but where is Kris Aquino's?

MANILA, Philippines — TV5 revived its entertainment production with new shows starring by both Kapamilya and Kapuso stars.

TV5 President and Chief Executive Officer Robert Galang said in a recent online press conference that the network will reclaim its position as one of the top networks in the country through the new entertainment lineup.

“We have so many developments happening now in TV5, which will have tremendous implications on the network’s programming. As all of you know, the broadcasting industry is experiencing a major transformation and the changes that we are seeing now have left many Filipinos hungry for entertainment options," Galang said.

"This has opened up for us unprecedented opportunities for both our free-to-air business which is TV5 and our pay TV business which is Cignal."

During the virtual launch, the network enumerated its new entertainment programs:

'Chika, BESH! (Basta Everyday Super Happy)'

This new morning show will be hosted by Ria Atayde, Pauleen Luna and Pokwang. Ria told Philstar.com that she's really grateful to TV5 for the opportunity to host a morning show.

'Fit for Life'

Hosted by Jessy Mendiola, the fitness show aims to inspire people to commit to a healthier lifestyle.

'Usapang Real Life'

Veteran broadcaster Luchi Cruz-Valdez will host the talk show. Reports said that new "Darna" Jane de Leon and Karen Davila will be the show's first guests.

'Bawal na Game Show'

"Eat Bulaga" TV hosts and comedians Wally Bayola and Paolo Ballesteros will be hosting this new game show.

'Fill in the Bank'

Rival comedians from the Kapuso and Kapamilya networks Jose Manalo and Pokwang will host the show for the Kapatid network.

'Bangon Talentadong Pinoy'

Hosted by Ryan Agoncillo, the new talent show will feature Filipino creativity in the middle of the pandemic. John Arcilla, Janice de Belen and Joross Gamboa will be the talent scouts in the pilot episode.

Kris Aquino's show not announced

Kris Aquino's new show "Love Life with Kris" was not announced as part of the lineup during the virtual launch. A TV5 insider exclusively told Philstar.com that show has been cancelled again.

Kris, however, has not yet released a statement on the allegation. In her Instagram post recently, she gave a preview of her TV5 show, "Love Life with Kris."