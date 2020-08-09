Globe Kmmunity PH launch new channels, exclusive partnerships 

From its early beginnings in the mid-2000s, the Korean wave in the Philippines has now taken a life of its own. It is undeniable that Filipinos are some of the most fervent fans of the Korean culture or K-Culture. It started from the rise of Korean dramas or K-dramas followed by K-Pop groups. This shared love and appreciation has led to the formation of different communities of K-Culture fans in the country just like Globe Kmmunity PH.

What was once just a Facebook community group for Globe’s K-Pop concert goers, Kmmunity PH has evolved into a platform where fans of K-Culture can mingle with each other and share their love for all things Korean. The Facebook group serves as the main hub of Kmmunity where insightful conversations about K-Culture happen and exclusive members-only perks are shared.

To give K-Fans more things to love and enjoy, Globe Kmmunity PH will expand its suite of content and experiences with new and exciting channels and partners.

“Globe Kmmunity PH is excited to have more K-Fans be part of our growing community, where they can enjoy exclusive perks and gain new friends. Likewise, they will also be able to access more quality content from their favorite K-Idols with our amazing new content partners such as VLive, Viki and DIVE Studios,” said Globe VP for Get Entertained Tribe JilBausa-Go.

Kmmunity PH Channels

With its new channels, Kmmunity PH will be a one-stop shop for anything and everything K-Culture. Each channel will have exclusive content for K-Fans to enjoy:

Twitter – The official "K-Culture Stan" account that posts about the latest and trending topics on anything K-culture

Shopee – Marketplace for exclusive merch, deals and experiences from Globe and its partners

Viber – A community that aims to organize exchange of limited edition K-culture items among members

YouTube – Exclusive video content on Korean music, drama, beauty, food and travel.

VLive – Exclusive events, fanship experiences and content featuring K-Idols

Kmmunity PH partners

Globe Kmmunity PH is also introducing new content with exclusive global platform partnerships, to bring K-culture closer to Hallyu fans.

Globe recently teamed up with VLIVE, the no. 1 South Korean live video streaming service. Globe is VLIVE’s its first telecommunications company partner in Southeast Asia. Together, they will provide exclusive K-Pop idol content to millions of Globe subscribers in the Philippines.

Aside from live concerts and music videos, the app also showcases personalized idol livestreams and even allows fans the opportunity to interact with them through chat.

Globe Kmmunity PH is also the first and exclusive Southeast Asia telecommunications partner ofViki, an on-demand video streaming app. Viki boasts of a rich library of K-dramas, including certified global hits such as Fight for My Way and Suspicious Partner as well as a wide breadth of other Asian content.

To further scale its content propositions, Kmmunity PH is also engaging DIVE Studios, a podcast production network with studios in Seoul and Los Angeles. DIVE creates content for international K-pop fans and features internationally acclaimed artists like Eric Nam, Tablo of hip-hop group Epik High, Jae of the group Day6 and Jamie Park.

“Globe Kmmunity PH is the first community to unite K-culture fans in the Philippines. It has been bringing the best K-culture content and K-idols closer to Filipino fans since 2015,” added Globe VP for Strategic Platforms and Partnerships Coco Domingo. “We continue to forge new partnerships and recreate our offers to enable millions of K-fans to easily access content that will inspire them.”

To know more about Globe Kmmunity PH, visit http://glbe.co/KmmunityPH