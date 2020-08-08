'May sakit na?': Nikki Valdez hits PhilHealth execs who may skip Senate probe

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Nikki Valdez blasted the officials of the PhilHealth Insurance Corp. who may skip Senate hearings due to health reasons.

In her Twitter account, Nikki compared her bosses at ABS-CBN with the PhilHealth officials.

"Yung mga boss po namin sa ABSCBN present sa lahat ng hearings. Mga walang tulog at pahinga maipagtanggol lang ang kumpanya namin," Nikki said.

(Our bosses at ABS-CBN were present during the entire hearings. Even if they lack sleep and rest, they went through all to fight for the company.)

"Sa Philhealth di pa nagsisimula ang hearing, maysakit na yung mga tatanungin?" she added.

(The PhilHealth hearings are yet to start but its officials are already sick.)

The actress' tweet came after PhilHealth president and CEO Ricardo Morales sent a medical certificate to the Senate, stating that he will be immunocompromised since he is receiving treatment for lymphoma, and has therefore been advised by a doctor to take a leave of absence.

Another PhilHealth official, executive vice president Arnel de Jesus, told Senate President Tito Sotto he would not be able participate in the next Senate inquiry scheduled for Tuesday due to an “unforeseen medical emergency.”

Recently, "It's Showtime" host Vice Ganda was furious about reports that PhilHealth officials allegedly pocketed P15 billion from the government agency.

On Twitter, Vice said that those officials should face the consequences of their actions.