Bela Padilla, 'Harry Potter' cast member nominated at 15th Seoul Int’l Drama Awards

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya drama series "Mea Culpa: Sino Ang May Sala?" as well as lead actress Bela Padilla are among the nominees at the 15th Seoul International Drama Awards.

In her Instagram account, Bela thanked the international award-giving body for the citation.

"Thank you!!! To be nominated with Ms. Hyo Jin and professor Umbridge herself!!!!! is honestly the most kilig part for me," she wrote.

Thank you!!! To be nominated with Ms. Hyo Jin and professor Umbridge herself!!!!! is honestly the most kilig part for me ??????? https://t.co/ubhxaU4BIw — Bela Padilla (@padillabela) August 6, 2020

Bela, who played a lawyer in the series, is nominated for the Best Actress category together with Britain’s Imelda Staunton, Taiwan’s Shu-qin Ke, Czech Republic’s Zuzana Stivinova; and South Korea’s Si-Eun Park, Hyo-Jin Kong, and Ji-Eun Kim.

Dreamscape Entertainment's "Mea Culpa" is competing in the serial drama category alongside entries from China, Taiwan, Brazil, Turkey and Colombia.

The Kapamilya series was aired for five months in 2019. It also features Jodi Sta Maria, Ivana Alawi, Kit Thompson and Tony Labrusca.

The 15th Seoul International Drama Awards is scheduled on September 15. Organizers said that it will only open to local artists and will not accept live audience as part of the measures in the fight against the coronavirus disease.