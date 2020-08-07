Sam Milby asserts Catriona Gray is 'the one' following Clint Bondad's 'Ang Sa'yo ay Akin' screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Sam Milby believes that his girlfriend Catriona Gray is the one for him, but wedding bells will not be ringing for them soon.

"I do believe that she's the one," Sam told members of the media during the virtual press conference of his new teleserye "Ang Sa'yo ay Akin" earlier today.

Sam also said that they are not in a hurry in the relationship since Miss Universe 2018 is just beginning her own career.

"My difference sa edad namin. Ako I'm 36, she is 26 and kaka-start pa lang ng career niya so ang early naman. But yes, I do believe she's the one," Sam said.

When asked what he will do if someone told him that "the girl is mine," Sam said he will fight for her.

"Well kung akin ka talaga, ipaglalaban ko. I'll fight for it. I'll fight for her," he said.

It can be recalled that last month, Catriona's ex-boyfriend Clint Bondad's Instagram stories went viral for "codes" mentioning Catriona and Sam, including a screenshot of Sam's post for his new teleserye.

Clint Bondad via Instagram, screenshot 'Ang sa Iyo ay Akin': Was Clint pertaining to Catriona Gray and Sam Milby in his caption for this screenshot of Sam's post?

Apart from Sam, the new ABS-CBN drama series also stars Jodi Sta Maria, Iza Calzado and "Diamond Star" Maricel Soriano.

Two best friends who are destroyed by a mortal sin will become bitter rivals as they battle for love, family, and prestige in the upcoming Kapamilya teleserye “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin,” which will air on Kapamilya Channel and stream on Kapamilya Online Live this August 17.

The series also marks a major milestone as it is the first teleserye to be fully launched on Kapamilya Online Live.

Get to know Marissa (Jodi) and Ellice (Iza), best friends who hail from different worlds: Ellice is from an influential family and lives a fancy life, while Marissa is a simple lass living with her mother Lucing (Maricel).

The two are inseparable until one night, a gruesome crime changes their destinies --- Ellice accidentally kills the son of a powerful congressman who attempts to rape her, and Marissa takes the blame as Ellice’s father offered her P10 million and a promise that she is not to spend a day in jail.

However, none of the promises is granted and Marissa is forced to suffer in jail for years. Not aware of her best friend’s agonizing fate, Ellice lives her life in the US and meets Gabriel (Sam), the man he later on marries.

As Ellice goes back to the Philippines to start anew, she meets Marissa, but the best friend she used to know is long gone as Marissa vows to take everything Ellice has --- money, possessions, and even her husband --- and make her suffer just like how she did.

Where will Marissa’s grit for vengeance lead them to? How will Ellice fight for Gabriel if he falls for Marissa and her cunning plans?

"Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin" is under the direction of F.M. Reyes and Avel Sunpongco, and produced by JRB Creative Production.

Don’t miss “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin,” weekdays after “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” on Kapamilya Channel and Kapamilya Online Live.