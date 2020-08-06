Richard Gutierrez stays loyal to ABS-CBN amid rumors of stars' TV5 exodus

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Richard Gutierrez will be staying loyal to ABS-CBN despite the Congress denial of the TV network's franchise renewal.

“The network went through a lot the past couple of months, especially the people. Maraming naapektuhan. I just want to stand by the network and with the people of ABS-CBN,” Richard told members of the media during last weekend's teleconference for ABS-CBN's longest-running TV series "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano."

“Ang realization ko sa nangyayari ngayon, gaya nga sinabi ko kanina, despite sa lahat ng nangyayari, 'yung ABS-CBN nandiyan pa rin. Hindi sumusuko."

Richard commended the network for looking at the brighter side after the shutdown and thinking of ways to still serve the country.

“If we look at the positive side of this, ngayon ang ABS-CBN ay nabigyan ng opportunity to think out of the box, to even grow as a network, to grow creatively, to grow business-wise. Kailangan mag-think tayo out of the box kung paano natin malalagpasan ang pagsubok na ito,” he said.

The heartthrob also believes that the network will be pioneering in online content.

“I think now that we are doing stuff heavily online, I think ABS-CBN will be the pioneers of online content and they will be number one for online content for sure. I think itong bagong tinatahak na path ng ABS-CBN, it’s a breakthrough. I think it’s going to be the pioneer of this kind of system,” he said.

“I am happy dahil tuluy-tuloy nga ang paglabas ng content ng ABS-CBN, so they are coming out with fresh content, hindi lang replays. I think important din 'yung entertainment for everyone because ang daming problema, ang daming iniisip. At least somehow, in some way, with us being entertainers, makakalimutan ng mga tao 'yung problema nila kahit sandaling panahon lang kapag nakanood sila."

Cardo faces the biggest threat to his marriage as he finds a new, mysterious rival in Alyana’s heart, her childhood sweetheart played by Richard in “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.”

“As an actor, I am very excited to be a part of this show that has been airing for years. Viewers should watch out for when we my character finally comes face to face with Cardo and my love story with Alyana,” shared Richard.

The introduction of Richard’s character is one of the latest developments in “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” which is now available via livestreaming on Kapamilya Online Live launched on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel and Facebook page. Since August 3, viewers can catch up on Cardo’s new adventures as Kapamilya Online Live initially streams in its first three weeks the show’s episodes that were previously aired on Kapamilya Channel on cable and satellite TV before the new episodes come out in the fourth week.

As Cardo and Task Force Aguila continue hide from the authorities, they will find an ally in Lito (Richard), a wealthy businessman who offers them job opportunities in one of his properties.

Despite his reservations, Cardo is forced to trust Lito after Alyana vouches for him and swears that her childhood friend would do everything to protect them. Unbeknownst to Cardo, Alyana is Lito’s reason for living, and that she once swore to Lito that she would return for him.

Alyana’s homecoming also ignites Lito’s only motivation in life – to get Alyana back, no matter the odds.

Will Lito win Cardo’s trust? How far will Lito go to destroy Cardo and Alyana’s marriage?

Offered for free and without any subscription fee, Kapamilya Online Live livestreams a mix of current shows and classic Kapamilya programs throughout the day as ABS-CBN strengthens its digital presence to reach more Filipinos. It will also allow viewers to catch the latest episodes of their favorite shows as it will be available on-demand in the next 24 hours.

