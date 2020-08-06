Sarah Geronimo on TV commercial ‘new normal’ as ‘Tala’ reaches 150M YouTube views

MANILA, Philippines — Pop star Sarah Geronimo reached another milestone as her viral hit “Tala” now has over 150 million YouTube views and is vying to tick the 200 million mark.

Just before the lockdown, “Tala” hit over 100 million views a week after Sarah became Mrs. Guidicelli.

Recently, Sarah launched her new TV commercial for vitamin C brand Fern-C. In the commercial, she is backed up by “Tala” choreographers G-Force dancers.

In a virtual conference with the media including Philstar.com, Sarah shared how she shot the commercial during lockdown.

According to her, first, she recorded the jingle in isolation, then shot the TV commercial following health and safety protocols.

“Enjoy din po s’ya gawin. Challenging kasi meron din po s’yang choreography by G-Force,” she said.

“‘Yung shoot po namin went well at sinunod naman po lahat. We made sure to follow the protocols. Meron pong adjustments. Everyone wore protective gear, face masks, face shields at may thorough sanitation po. At everyone felt safe naman po and rest assured na everyone was safe during the shoot.”

She assured her fans that she is in “perfect” health during and after the shoot.

“Kasi recently po nagpa-check-up ako, nagpa-vaccine po ako. Okay naman po lahat, blood pressure, etc.”

Apart from following safety protocols, Sarah emphasized the importance of strengthening one’s immunity.

“Sa panahon po natin ngayon, meron po tayong krisis na hinaharap. At mayroon po tayong nilalabanan na virus so nakapa-importante po ng immunity natin,” said Sarah, who boosts her immune system against sickness by taking her vitamins, exercising with Matteo regularly and observing proper diet and nutrition.

“Dahil sa pandemic na ‘to, ang daming tao ang nawawalan ng trabaho, so mas lalo ko pa pinapahalagahan ‘yung opportunity na ibinibigay sa akin at mas lalo ko pang pinagbubutihan.”

