David Licauco open to starring in his own BL series

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor David Licauco said that he is game to take on a gay leading role in a boys’ love (BL) series if called upon by the circumstances.

“Ang dami na nagtatanong sa’kin actually on Twitter kung game ba ko na gumawa ng BL series,” David revealed in an exclusive interview with Philstar.com.

“Siguro pwede naman actually like I’m not closing my doors to those things kasi if the fans want it and okay naman ‘yung storyline and okay siguro ‘yung magiging partner ko, why not ‘di ba?”

The decision, however, will ultimately be up to his manager.

“Whatever na magiging okay ‘yung career ko, I’ll do it,” he said.

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old lamented the lack of acting opportunities amid the COVID-19 pandemic, regretting jobs he had turned down to focus on running his businesses.

“So right now na parang sobrang wala nang acting job, nami-miss ko siya sobra... I think it’s a lesson lang na we all have to be grateful and whatever opportunities na meron tayo, we just have to grab it talaga because it can be taken away from us anytime.”

