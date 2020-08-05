Imelda Marcos biopic 'The Kingmaker' now streaming for free

MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning documentary "The Kingmaker" now streams for free on the Filipino streaming app iWant.

In this documentary, Emmy Award-winning director Lauren Greenfield examines the controversial history of Filipino politician Imelda Marcos and her family.

After touring international festivals and gaining critical acclaim, “The Kingmaker,” an illuminating examination of former First Lady Imelda Marcos’ life and legacy, arrived in the Philippines exclusively on iWant last May 15.

With contrasting accounts from Imelda, her family’s political rivals, and Martial Law survivors, it offers a gripping look at the rise and fall of the Marcoses, Imelda’s efforts to reestablish her family’s political power, and the Marcos regime’s enduring influence on Philippine society.

