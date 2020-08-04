COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
TV host Luis Manzano
ABS-CBN/Released
Luis Manzano posts own bathtub photo after Jerry Yan's body went viral
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - August 4, 2020 - 5:14pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya TV host Luis Manzano unleashed his inner Jerry Yan on social media. 

In his Instagram account, Luis posted the viral photo of the "Meteor Garden" actor side by side with his own photo in a bathtub.  

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Di naman sa pang-aano Jerry Yan, papunta ka palang, naka-ilang balik na ako... spell Sexy? L-U-I-S . Boom

A post shared by Luis Manzano (@luckymanzano) on

 

"Di naman sa pang-aano Jerry Yan, papunta ka pa lang, naka-ilang balik na ako... Spell sexy? L-U-I-S. Boom," Luis captioned the photo. 

The Taiwanese actor went viral on Twitter on Tuesday after photos of him as part of his new role in the series "Count Your Lucky Stars" went viral online.

Jerry already trended on the premiere episode for a 30-second scene where he is seen fully undressed in a bathtub, revealing his toned physique even at 43.

RELATED: 'Meteor Garden' star Jerry Yan goes viral for 'ageless' body

JERRY YAN LUIS MANZANO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Michael V denounces quote card supporting Duterte
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Kapuso comedian Michael V. called out a viral quote card of him supporting President Rodrigo Duterte. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Catriona Gray asking P10M, public apology vs Bulgar for fake nude photo
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray demanded P10 million and a public apology from a tabloid after publishing her nude photo,...
Entertainment
fbfb
Michael V shares updates on COVID-19 battle
By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
Kapuso comedian Michael V. gave an update on his fight against the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). 
Entertainment
fbfb
'Galing po ako sa Pilipinas': Sandara Park sends shock waves on Korean TV by speaking Tagalog
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
K-Pop star Sandara Park spoke Tagalog in a Korean television show, turning Filipinos into a "kilig" frenzy on social med...
Entertainment
fbfb
Allan K told 'Bawal Judgmental' after on-air suicide remark
By Ratziel San Juan | 5 days ago
“Anton, anong nagtulak sa'yo para magpakamatay? Alam mo bang masama 'yung magpakamatay?” Allan said on air.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
52 minutes ago
Vice Ganda, whose sister is COVID-19 frontliner, asks more respect for frontliners
By Jan Milo Severo | 52 minutes ago
A group of medical frontliners asked the government to bring back the enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila. President...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 hour ago
Kris Aquino's TV5 show reportedly canceled anew; Ria Atayde thankful to host TV5 show
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
"Queen of All Media" Kris Aquino's new TV show, "Love Life with Kris," has been canceled again, a TV5 insider exclusively...
Entertainment
fbfb
6 hours ago
Jennylyn Mercado calls out Cynthia Villar for remark vs COVID-19 frontliners
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Kapuso actress Jennylyn Mercado took a swipe at Senator Cynthia Villar after Villar said that medical workers should...
Entertainment
fbfb
6 hours ago
'Meteor Garden' star Jerry Yan goes viral for 'ageless' body
By Ratziel San Juan | 6 hours ago
The 43-year-old star who we first met as Dao Ming Si is capturing the attention and hearts of Filipinos once again for his...
Entertainment
fbfb
18 hours ago
New ways of earning(Second of three parts)
By Ricky Lo | 18 hours ago
Yes, there’s money outside of showbiz
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with