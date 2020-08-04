Luis Manzano posts own bathtub photo after Jerry Yan's body went viral

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya TV host Luis Manzano unleashed his inner Jerry Yan on social media.

In his Instagram account, Luis posted the viral photo of the "Meteor Garden" actor side by side with his own photo in a bathtub.

"Di naman sa pang-aano Jerry Yan, papunta ka pa lang, naka-ilang balik na ako... Spell sexy? L-U-I-S. Boom," Luis captioned the photo.

The Taiwanese actor went viral on Twitter on Tuesday after photos of him as part of his new role in the series "Count Your Lucky Stars" went viral online.

Jerry already trended on the premiere episode for a 30-second scene where he is seen fully undressed in a bathtub, revealing his toned physique even at 43.

