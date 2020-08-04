Jennylyn Mercado calls out Cynthia Villar for remark vs COVID-19 frontliners

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Jennylyn Mercado took a swipe at Senator Cynthia Villar after Villar said that medical workers should focus on their work instead of pleading to bring back the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in Metro Manila.

In her Twitter account, Jennylyn posted a news article of GMA News saying, “Villar on health workers' plea for another ECQ: 'Wag na, pagbutihin nila trabaho nila.”

“Kayo din po,” Jennylyn wrote in the caption.

In another post, Jennylyn told Villar: “Sen, with all due respect po, you don’t get to comment about the work na ginagawa ng ating medical frontliners until you are able to experience what it’s like to be in their shoes.”

“Sen...Be better because our Heroes Deserve better,” she added.

Sen, with all due respect po, you don’t get to comment about the work na ginagawa ng ating medical frontliners until you are able to experience what it’s like to be in their shoes.



Sen...Be better because our Heroes Deserve better. — jennylyn mercado (@MercadoJen) August 1, 2020

The “Descendants of the Sun” star thanked all medical frontliners for their services to the Filipino people.

“Thank you to our medical frontliners. Without you matagal na tayong talo sa laban against this virus. You deserve so much more than this. We are so sorry...”

RELATED: Jennylyn Mercado slams basher asking her to shut up over ABS-CBN franchise issue