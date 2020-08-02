COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Alisah Bonaobra showcases her ‘golden voice’ in latest single
Honey Orio-Escullar (The Philippine Star) - August 2, 2020 - 12:00am

Alisah Bonaobra is one artist who chases her dreams no matter what it takes so she wouldn’t live with regrets. That’s why despite finishing Top 11 in X-Factor UK in 2017, she considers the once-in-a-lifetime experience her “biggest achievement” so far.

“It’s very hard to compete when you’re not in your country,” recounted Alisah in an e-mail interview with The STAR, “but it would have been my biggest regret if I let go of it, and I wouldn’t have been recognized in the music industry. X-Factor UK and The Voice of the Philippines helped me a lot in gaining support from people from different parts of the world.”

Prior to her stint in X-Factor UK, Alisah who is a certified kontesera joined various singing competitions locally, including The Voice of the Philippines 2 where she finished runner-up to Jason Dy. She is also a World Championship of Performing Arts (WCOPA) winner, and she played lead character Aileen Dimaraan in PETA’s hit musical Rak of Aegis.

The 25-year-old recording artist, who is the newest member of RJA Productions, LLC under lady boss Rosabella Jao-Arribas, has a new single, titled Gintong Tinig, which is set for release today.

It is a follow-up to her debut single Ginto Ang Sandali under the same label, and other tracks such as Laserlight, Baka Sakali Lang, Manatili Ka Sa ‘Min and Tayo Pa Rin.

Gintong Tinig, which Alisah recorded during pre-pandemic, is composed by hitmaker Kiko Salazar who is behind Morissette Amon’s hit song Akin Ka Na Lang.

“My manager asked Sir Kiko to compose a song specifically for me, and within just a week he was able to come up with this beautiful song. Technically and indirectly, si Sir Kiko po ang nag-title sa akin ng Golden Voice,” said Alisah. “It is overwhelming! I feel proud and grateful to those who appreciate my voice and my performances.”

She described Gintong Tinig as exciting yet challenging to sing. It would also validate her being tagged as the “Golden Voice”.

“It’s about me and my life’s most important message. Sobrang special ito sa akin at nakakaiyak sa tuwa that I’ve been given this opportunity. But of course, the songs I recorded with RJA Productions are special to me. Hopefully, we can complete an album soon.”

On musical collaborations, Alisah’s wishlist includes both international and local artists such as Beyoncé, Jessie J, Idina Menzel, Demi Lovato, Dulce, Gary Valenciano, Martin Nievera, Regine Velasquez and Lani Misalucha.

Alisah used her spare time during the lockdown on improving herself as far as singing is concerned, as well as doing covers and vlogs, among others.

“I was also busy composing songs, learning how to do livestream in different social media platforms and cuddling with my fur babies. Even with all the limitations nowadays, no one can ever stop us from releasing songs and my manager is very eager to support me with that.

“I am now continuously working on my professional singing career and keeping in touch with my supporters by performing online as often as possible. Kung wala sigurong pandemic, I would have been doing live shows and music videos, recording more songs and working on an album for 2021,” she said.

