Willie Revillame shares message for COVID-19 patients after co-host tested positive

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso TV host Willie Revillame tested negative for the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) as he showed his and his staff's test results.

Willie said they got tested for COVID-19 after his co-host Donita Nose tested positive for the virus.

"Ipapakita ko lang 'yung aming result ng aming rapid test. Negative. Ito po ay from 7-20-2020," Willie said.

“Actually, si Donita po wala na dito for three weeks. Last day po ni Donita dito ay July 10. So naging negative po kaming lahat dito," he added.

The "Wowowin" host also had a message for his co-host.

“Donita, don’t worry. Maraming tumutulong sa ‘yo, nagmamahal sa ‘yo. Magpagaling ka diyan," Willie said.

"Sa lahat po na pinagdadaanan ito, huwag kayong mag-alala. Kapit lang kayo at kayo po ay lumaban diyan. Alam naman naming kayang-kaya ninyo iyan,” he added.

Donita, whose real name is Ogie Solano, was the latest victim of COVID-19 in the entertainment industry.

According to a "24 Oras" report, the "Wowowin" co-host is said to have expected the disease after having diarrhea, cough and fever in the past week.

