Korean star Sandara Park
Philstar.com/AJ Bolando, file
'Galing po ako sa Pilipinas': Sandara Park sends shock waves on Korean TV by speaking Tagalog
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 31, 2020 - 11:31am

MANILA, Philippines — K-Pop star Sandara Park spoke Tagalog in a Korean television show, turning Filipinos into a "kilig" frenzy on social media. 

In a short video clip circulated on social media, Sandara can be seen being challenged to do an acting skit with Choi Soo-rin. She had to portray a woman defending herself from her mother-in-law. 

 

 

The skit turned awkward in the end when the 2NE1 member said Tagalog words, to the surprise of the people in the studio. 

"Ano pong sinasabi ninyo? Hindi ko ho kayo maintindihan," Sandara told Choi. 

"Galing pa ako sa Pilipinas. Hindi ko alam," she added. 

The video, produced by MBC, was from a South Korean show titled "Video Star," which Sandara currently co-hosts. 

Interner users shared the video clip on their Twitter accounts. 

"Ahh sarap pakinggan na magsalita ulit sya ng tagalog @krungy21," a Twitter user wrote. 

"Sandara Park ending an argument speaking Tagalog is a savage," said another Twitter user. 

Before having a grand career in South Korea as one of the member of famous group 2NE1, Sandara was a Kapamilya talent discovered from the reality TV show "Star Circle Quest."

She starred in multiple movies with on-screen partner Hero Angeles that included "Can This Be Love" and "Because of You" under Star Cinema.

