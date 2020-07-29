Raffy Tulfo pledges P100k to help ailing action star John Regala

MANILA, Philippines — Broadcaster Raffy Tulfo pledged cash donations for former action star John Regala after learning that the embattled actor is suffering from liver cirrhosis.

In his TV5 program "Idol in Action," Raffy interviewed John after getting requests from social media users to help the actor.

Raffy told John that he will donate P100,000, groceries and medicines for the actor.

“Sa ngayon po, magpi-pledge ako. Magbibigay ako ng isandaang libong piso at bukod pa ho diyan magbibigay ako ng gamot, groceries para sa’yo. At kung ano pa po maitutulong namin, ibibigay ko pa po," Raffy told John.

Earlier this week, Facebook users posted photos of John, asking for help for the actor after a food delivery rider helped him upon seeing him in dismal condition on his way to see the nurse who would give him his gout injection.

John can barely speak upon mentioning in a TeleRadyo interview that the driver found him dizzy because he had not eaten well in 13 days.

A Facebook user also revealed that John is living his life alone after her wife left him.

Also in his interview with TeleRadyo, John revealed that he has liver cirrhosis.

"Malala na ang aking liver cirrhosis. Sugat-sugat na ang aking atay, at may tubig na ang aking tiyan at kailangang matanggal," John said.

"Ako po ay nahihiya pero kakapalan ko na po ang mukha ko. Bawat tao naman po ay dumadaan sa ganitong sitwasyon. Sana po kung hindi naman kalabisan sa inyo, pakitulungan naman po ako. Nagpapakumbaba po ako ng labis labis. Gusto ko lang po talagang makapaghanapbuhay."

John won as Best Supporting Actor at the 2011 Metro Manila Film Festival for the movie "Manila Kingpin: The Asiong Salonga Story."

